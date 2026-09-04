Politics nigel farage Reform UK

17 funniest and most totally on-point things people are saying about Nigel Farage right now

John Plunkett. Updated September 4th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

The good news for Nigel Farage is that it’s the first day (only day hopefully) of the Reform UK conference.

The bad news for Forage is, well, basically everything else after two of his close officials were filmed ‘plotted to break law on foreign donations’.

Here’s what Farage has to say about it.

And yet it hasn’t ‘t stopped the two officials who featured in the film (along with Farage), James Orr and Dan Jukes, being show the door for the foreseeable.

At which point it would be remiss not to round up for your viewing pleasure precisely what people are saying about it, so here goes!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages:1 2