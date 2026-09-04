17 funniest and most totally on-point things people are saying about Nigel Farage right now

Politics nigel farage Reform UK

The good news for Nigel Farage is that it’s the first day (only day hopefully) of the Reform UK conference.

The bad news for Forage is, well, basically everything else after two of his close officials were filmed ‘plotted to break law on foreign donations’.

Here’s what Farage has to say about it.

🚨 NEW: Nigel Farage says he’s “not happy” about the Verbatim and Channel 4 investigation and says Reform have been the victim of “entrapment” — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) September 4, 2026

And yet it hasn’t ‘t stopped the two officials who featured in the film (along with Farage), James Orr and Dan Jukes, being show the door for the foreseeable.

Reform UK Chairman Lee Anderson confirms two senior Reform figures, James Orr and Dan Jukes, are stepping down from their roles following Channel 4 News’ undercover investigation.https://t.co/EXQfdtbIzC pic.twitter.com/1QKXfKnGb2 — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 4, 2026

At which point it would be remiss not to round up for your viewing pleasure precisely what people are saying about it, so here goes!

1.

Stages in a Reform scandal: 1. This is a hit-job from the left / the establishment

2. We didn’t do anything wrong, it’s a hoax

3. There’s a recording? Well, we didn’t break any laws

4. We’re going to hold an internal investigation

5. People who aren’t Nigel Farage resign

6.… — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 4, 2026

2.

Well i for one am absolutely shocked an stunned that a party rammed full of grifting cunts are all in fact a gang of grifting cunts https://t.co/1OZD8AjZgD — Macca (@xMaccaEFC) September 3, 2026

3.

Are those the £18,000 straws, the £32,500 straws or the £500,000 straws? https://t.co/oabszgAb0Z — Reform UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) September 4, 2026

4.

Unfeasibly posh public school boys taking dodgy donations in a private members club in Mayfair because they’re fighting the ‘establishment’. #c4news — Stormageddon (@lawks1) September 3, 2026

5.

Surely thats his career done now? https://t.co/g3RPDqEQXm — AVFC EUAN 💜🩵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@mcginnisthegoat) September 3, 2026

6.

“It’s a fake lefty stitch-up hoax!” Also, we’ve sacked everyone in the video and they’re never coming back. — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) September 4, 2026

7.

*Googles ‘how many times can you resign as an MP and call a by-election before it looks weird’* pic.twitter.com/FK6yltv1SU — Mark Gillies (@5goalthriller) September 3, 2026

8.

This would never have happened under Count Binface. — Will Hayward (@WillHayCardiff) September 4, 2026

9.