Politics nigel farage Reform UK

A Reform UK-er said they’d still be voting for Nigel Farage in the face of the latest revelations and it’s fair to say it didn’t end entirely well for them

Poke Reporter. Updated September 4th, 2026

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Just when Nigel Farage’s year couldn’t get any worse it goes and gets worse – an awful lot worse – after a C4 News expose suggested his party had ‘plotted to break law on foreign donations’ in an undercover film.

Two aides to Nigel Farage have since stepped down as a result of the investigation, and all of this on the eve of the Reform UK conference today.

But that hasn’t stopped Reform UK-ers telling everyone who will listen that it alters not one iota their devotion to Farage’s party.

Like this person, for instance.

And we mention it not only because they no doubt speak for a lot of Reform UK-ers, but because it’s fair to say it didn’t end well for them, it didn’t end well at all.

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Last word to this brilliant bloke.

In short …

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C4 News’s Nigel Farage expose is all anyone is talking about and Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s cold open is quite the watch