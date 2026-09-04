A Reform UK-er said they’d still be voting for Nigel Farage in the face of the latest revelations and it’s fair to say it didn’t end entirely well for them

Politics nigel farage Reform UK

Just when Nigel Farage’s year couldn’t get any worse it goes and gets worse – an awful lot worse – after a C4 News expose suggested his party had ‘plotted to break law on foreign donations’ in an undercover film.

🚨 BREAKING: Nigel Farage & Reform exposed 🚨 We went undercover for a year to investigate illicit foreign donations. To watch the full 35-minute investigation follow link in bio. pic.twitter.com/uqjedEEhQk — Verbatim (@Verbatim_Media) September 3, 2026

Two aides to Nigel Farage have since stepped down as a result of the investigation, and all of this on the eve of the Reform UK conference today.

But that hasn’t stopped Reform UK-ers telling everyone who will listen that it alters not one iota their devotion to Farage’s party.

Like this person, for instance.

No one gives a fuck, we’ll still be voting reform 👋 https://t.co/ME6XaLUgb2 — grace (@ChelsGraceO) September 3, 2026

And we mention it not only because they no doubt speak for a lot of Reform UK-ers, but because it’s fair to say it didn’t end well for them, it didn’t end well at all.

1.

Of course you are.. you dumb fuck. They prey on the stupid. — Steven B (@Stevenwblake1) September 3, 2026

2.

Cry more — grace (@ChelsGraceO) September 3, 2026

3.

That’s what the prison officer will say to Farage when he gets banned up. — Steven B (@Stevenwblake1) September 3, 2026

4.

I’d bet good money you don’t even understand what’s going on in this video. — Andy (@a779457) September 3, 2026

5.

Your bio literally says oil money and you’re trying to take the moral high ground Andy 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — grace (@ChelsGraceO) September 3, 2026

6.

Being ironic about a football team, and celebrating a political party knowingly bragging about breaking the law/being corrupt are two different things Grace. Thanks for proving my point. Thick as mince. — Andy (@a779457) September 3, 2026

7.

So you know he’s engaged in criminality and not looking out for YOUR best interests instead enriching himself. Yet you proudly state that you’d still vote for that. 🤯 it’s the bragging proudly about being utterly brainwashed that’s blown ma mind. Vote a criminal get a criminal. — 🧟‍♂️ (@Bill16804185821) September 3, 2026

8.

All politicians are corrupt – sooner you figure that out the better. All parties have had scandals. You’d never vote again if you wanted a completely clean party — grace (@ChelsGraceO) September 3, 2026

9.

You’re basically covering your ears, shutting your eyes and yelling while receiving important information and you’re proud of it. — Oisín (@OisinMul_) September 3, 2026

10.

Don’t worry we got Rupert if all else fails — grace (@ChelsGraceO) September 3, 2026

11.

Rupert’s not reform… — Taylor Cowley-Coulton (@TCCBRF) September 3, 2026

12.

I know. So if reform fails we vote restore. Surely not that hard to understand Taylor? Come on, you seem semi intelligent — grace (@ChelsGraceO) September 3, 2026

13.

I think before criticising somebody’s intelligence you should at least read your opening statement on the post. I’ll give you a clue: “No one give a f**k, we’ll still be voting reform” — Taylor Cowley-Coulton (@TCCBRF) September 3, 2026

Last word to this brilliant bloke.

Unfortunately, the knuckledraggers don’t give a toss.

He can be as bent as a nine bob note as long as he continues to facilitate their prejudice. https://t.co/ILm6zaEzHm — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) September 3, 2026

In short …

They're literally a carbon copy of maga It's a cult at this point https://t.co/eWxZTi25JI — (P)USB(C) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ccfc_07) September 3, 2026

READ MORE

C4 News’s Nigel Farage expose is all anyone is talking about and Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s cold open is quite the watch