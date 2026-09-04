Politics nigel farage Reform UK

Nigel Farage is desperately pretending its business as usual at the Reform UK conference and it went just as well as you hoped it would

John Plunkett. Updated September 4th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Nigel Farage has had plenty of bad days this year but surely none quite so bad as today after the two (now suspended) Reform officials were caught on film apparently ‘plotting to break the law on foreign donations’.

We’ve rounded up our 17 favourite things people are saying about Farage over here, but as far as the Reform UK leader is concerned it’s business as usual. Of course it is!

And we’re glad to say that went just as well as you hoped it would.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages:1 2