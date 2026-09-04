Nigel Farage is desperately pretending its business as usual at the Reform UK conference and it went just as well as you hoped it would

Politics nigel farage Reform UK

Nigel Farage has had plenty of bad days this year but surely none quite so bad as today after the two (now suspended) Reform officials were caught on film apparently ‘plotting to break the law on foreign donations’.

We’ve rounded up our 17 favourite things people are saying about Farage over here, but as far as the Reform UK leader is concerned it’s business as usual. Of course it is!

Today is Day 1 of our biggest conference yet. Thousands of Reformers in one place because we all want one thing. To fix our broken country. This conference is all about how we’ll do it as soon as we hit government. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) September 4, 2026

And we’re glad to say that went just as well as you hoped it would.

1.

Paid for by foreign donations? — Lewis Holmes (@lewisrholmes) September 4, 2026

2.

I hear two places have become available at short notice… — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 4, 2026

3.

When are you going to resign over the illegal campaign donations you were discussing over champagne and oysters? — Ineluctable Chris (@BoveFromAbove) September 4, 2026

4.

Mate, you’ve just been caught openly breaking electoral law. You’re finished. The only place you’re going is prison. — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) September 4, 2026

5.

6.

You are a conman — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) September 4, 2026

7.