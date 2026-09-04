Politics james o'brien lbc Reform UK
James O’Brien’s takedown of his Reform UK-er was already good but the payoff was proper chef’s kiss territory
To the studios of LBC now, where James O’Brien has been doing what James O’Brien does best – well, one of the things anyway – owning Reform UK-ers.
And this particular to and fro from Thursday’s show – even before the latest revelations had come to light – was a particularly magnificent example.
It’s a caller who was fed up with people spending too much time thinking about that undisclosed £5m gift to Nigel Forage and, well, best have a watch for yourself.
'You didn't realise he said that, did you?'
*silence*
James O'Brien leaves Reform supporter Luke speechless in a debate on Farage's £5 million 'donation'. pic.twitter.com/n0fdJWBUeM
— LBC (@LBC) September 3, 2026
No more questions, your honour!
I want to say the guy was thick as mince. But that is doing mince a disservice.
— Mark (@MarkMiddleton37) September 3, 2026
The truth is difficult to swallow for some https://t.co/mYJp2NUokU
— dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) September 3, 2026
Great. @mrjamesob taking the absolute piss out of this fuckwit Reform voter. Heard the whole thing.
Good work James!
— Eric Moans (@MoansEric) September 3, 2026
Another Reform brain donor 🤦♂️ https://t.co/FcE2qt1LQV
— Spud (@MankyTattie) September 3, 2026
This was brilliant. @mrjamesob was fantastic. Showed what ‘airheads’ (being polite) Reform voters are.
— Biker Neil ☮️ 🏴 🇧🇲🍉🇵🇸 (@BikerNeil) September 3, 2026
My God James O'brien is national treasure
— Killstreak (@Killstr13598854) September 3, 2026
Looking forward to Friday’s show already.
READ MORE
C4 News’s Nigel Farage expose is all anyone is talking about and Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s cold open is quite the watch
Source @LBC