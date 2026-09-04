Politics james o'brien lbc Reform UK

James O’Brien’s takedown of his Reform UK-er was already good but the payoff was proper chef’s kiss territory

John Plunkett. Updated September 4th, 2026

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To the studios of LBC now, where James O’Brien has been doing what James O’Brien does best – well, one of the things anyway – owning Reform UK-ers.

And this particular to and fro from Thursday’s show – even before the latest revelations had come to light – was a particularly magnificent example.

It’s a caller who was fed up with people spending too much time thinking about that undisclosed £5m gift to Nigel Forage and, well, best have a watch for yourself.

No more questions, your honour!

Looking forward to Friday’s show already.

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Source @LBC