James O’Brien’s takedown of his Reform UK-er was already good but the payoff was proper chef’s kiss territory

Politics james o'brien lbc Reform UK

To the studios of LBC now, where James O’Brien has been doing what James O’Brien does best – well, one of the things anyway – owning Reform UK-ers.

And this particular to and fro from Thursday’s show – even before the latest revelations had come to light – was a particularly magnificent example.

It’s a caller who was fed up with people spending too much time thinking about that undisclosed £5m gift to Nigel Forage and, well, best have a watch for yourself.

'You didn't realise he said that, did you?'

*silence* James O'Brien leaves Reform supporter Luke speechless in a debate on Farage's £5 million 'donation'. pic.twitter.com/n0fdJWBUeM — LBC (@LBC) September 3, 2026

No more questions, your honour!

I want to say the guy was thick as mince. But that is doing mince a disservice. — Mark (@MarkMiddleton37) September 3, 2026

The truth is difficult to swallow for some https://t.co/mYJp2NUokU — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) September 3, 2026

Great. @mrjamesob taking the absolute piss out of this fuckwit Reform voter. Heard the whole thing. Good work James! — Eric Moans (@MoansEric) September 3, 2026

Another Reform brain donor 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/FcE2qt1LQV — Spud (@MankyTattie) September 3, 2026

This was brilliant. @mrjamesob was fantastic. Showed what ‘airheads’ (being polite) Reform voters are. — Biker Neil ☮️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇧🇲🍉🇵🇸 (@BikerNeil) September 3, 2026

My God James O'brien is national treasure — Killstreak (@Killstr13598854) September 3, 2026

Looking forward to Friday’s show already.

READ MORE

C4 News’s Nigel Farage expose is all anyone is talking about and Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s cold open is quite the watch

Source @LBC