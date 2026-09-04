Politics james o'brien nigel farage

James O’Brien identified the only two types of Reform UK voter and it’s hard to argue with a single word of this

John Plunkett. Updated September 4th, 2026

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To the studios of LBC – again! – where the estimable morning presenter James O’Brien has a bit of history with Nigel Farage, as anyone who has ever listened will already know.

If only the Reform UK man would go back on his show so they could put their differences to bed, eh?

But in the embattled Farage’s enduring absence, we’ll have to make do with O’Brien himself, which is no bad second best.

In particular this 50 seconds or so when the LBC man identifies the only two types of Reform UK supporter out there and it really is hard to argue with a single word of this.

We’re with this person, very much with this person.

And the fury it generated among a certain type of Reform UK supporter (you be the judge) only made us like it even more.

To conclude …

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Everyone’s making fun of Nigel Farage but surely no-one did it better than this savage burn by the TUC

Source @LBC