James O’Brien identified the only two types of Reform UK voter and it’s hard to argue with a single word of this

Politics james o'brien nigel farage

To the studios of LBC – again! – where the estimable morning presenter James O’Brien has a bit of history with Nigel Farage, as anyone who has ever listened will already know.

If only the Reform UK man would go back on his show so they could put their differences to bed, eh?

But in the embattled Farage’s enduring absence, we’ll have to make do with O’Brien himself, which is no bad second best.

In particular this 50 seconds or so when the LBC man identifies the only two types of Reform UK supporter out there and it really is hard to argue with a single word of this.

'What the hell would he have to do for his spell to be broken?' Following the latest Reform donation controversy, James O'Brien believes Nigel Farage supporters are either 'mugs or billionaires'. pic.twitter.com/UyLyE9g10Q — LBC (@LBC) September 4, 2026

We’re with this person, very much with this person.

Mug or billionaire. That’s the whole Reform voter analysis after this week. James O’Brien nailed it. The rest is just cope.😂😂😂👇👇👇👏👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/yMTTUrvEx4 — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) September 4, 2026

And the fury it generated among a certain type of Reform UK supporter (you be the judge) only made us like it even more.

Is Jobby incapable of doing one show, just one show without mentioning Farrage, Brexit or screeching “racist”. He really is starting to look unhinged. #OBINGO — Frank Zephyr (@FrankZephyr2) September 4, 2026

No James, we have seen the establishment governments be puppets of the globalists and have had enough 🩵 https://t.co/enUndCSGt8 — Susie (@suzannejones117) September 4, 2026

10:55am on a Friday and JOBBY is still crying about Farage, Johnson, Brexit and Trump. The loser is deranged. — SBAS (@SBuscemiFanClub) September 4, 2026

To conclude …

Well, they sure as hell ain't billionaires https://t.co/uNfb6uH1v8 — Andrew Parnall (@dontbrexitfixit) September 4, 2026

READ MORE

Everyone’s making fun of Nigel Farage but surely no-one did it better than this savage burn by the TUC

Source @LBC