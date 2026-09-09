Donald Trump’s latest 9/11 lie about being carried from the area by firefighters is his most outrageous yet – 23 frank condemnations

US donald trump

Since the 9/11 attack 25 years ago, Donald Trump has made a number of claims about his own response to the atrocity.

He has stated that he sent hundreds of construction workers to help, and that he also went to the site shortly afterwards to offer his assistance. Both of those accounts, along with his insistance that he literally cleared rubble with his hands, have been thoroughly debunked.

In another episode of Fantasy Island With DJT, he told a TV station that he’d seen the attacks from his window in Trump Tower, which turned out to have been impossible.

What Trump definitely did was call into WWOR-TV to boast that the attack had rendered his own building, 40 Wall Street, the tallest in New York.

As 9/11’s 25th anniversary nears, remember Trump’s priorities. 🚨💔 While New York was grieving, he went on live TV to boast that 40 Wall Street was now “the tallest.” It wasn’t even true—it was actually second-tallest. That wasn’t leadership. It was branding. pic.twitter.com/FY2G91ZK0O — Ronald Kelly (@RonK3l) September 7, 2026

Even that was a lie.

On Tuesday, at a Steel Across America event, he embellished his 9/11 stories again, with a fabricated claim that he’d been rescued by firefighters when visiting the United States Steel Building, also known as One Liberty Plaza, which had some external damage, but remains in use to this day.

Trump claims he was basically lifted out of the rubble on 9/11: "Two fireman, big strong guys, they grabbed me under the arms — 'got to get our of here!' — and they literally lifted me up, and they started running with me." pic.twitter.com/63k48q7o4d — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 8, 2026

While this story had its first outing five years ago, it was new to many people – and they were appalled.

1.

This is an absolutely insane lie. His whole story about this today is a lie. I know he's lied about his non-role in 9/11 rescue/recovery before, but never this level of detail. Just total fantasy. Utterly disgraceful. Next he will claim he won the Medal of Honor.… — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 8, 2026

2.

WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK IS HE TALKING ABOUT!!!!!!??????? HOW DOES HE HAVE A NEW LIE?!?!? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 8, 2026

3.

TODAY — just days before the 25th anniversary of 9/11 — Donald Trump stood in front of first responders and somehow found a way to make 9/11 about… Donald Trump. His words: “Two firemen, big, strong guys… grabbed me under the arm… and they literally lifted me up… and they… — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) September 8, 2026

4.

I know it's cliche but Biden's presidency would never have recovered had he said something like this. https://t.co/p2IyxHTNPM — Drew Savicki (@DrewSav) September 8, 2026

5.

More evidence that the president of the United States is psychotic. He’s been called out on this lie for many years. Once upon a time he knew he was bullshitting. But he has convinced himself of it now, as he has with all of the other fantasies with which he today soothes… https://t.co/yeLciBsyvI — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) September 8, 2026

6.

Yes, he lies about everything. Yes, he lies as he breathes. But what a piece of shit he is. He even lies about 9/11. This piece of shit stomps all over the graves of the 3,000 victims of that day, the heroic first responders that day who made the ultimate sacrifice. This stolen… https://t.co/Mt4oCiTT47 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 8, 2026

7.

Here is the President of the United States lying about being at Ground Zero. It doesn’t get more despicable than this. https://t.co/EMPcNRecYK — Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) September 8, 2026

8.

Trump claiming two big strong firemen literally carried him away from the 9/11 rubble is peak comedy. The man wasn't anywhere near the pile, but you just know MAGA is already painting a mural of this imaginary rescue. He’s living in a completely different dimension. 😂🤡 — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) September 8, 2026

9.

Ground Zero stolen valor. Just when you think Trump can’t sink any lower. — Goblinsburg (@Goblinsburg) September 8, 2026

10.

This is called "confabulation." It's a classic sign of dementia. Parts of his mind no longer work, so the brain fills it in with falsehoods and crazy fantasy. But the dementia patient actually believes it to be true. He's absolutely nuts. It's why there's a 25th Amendment. https://t.co/7XOgMo5S0V — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) September 8, 2026

11.

Trump has told a vivid story about 9/11. He says he was near Ground Zero at the former U.S. Steel Building when firefighters grabbed him and carried him away because they feared the building could collapse. That building was One Liberty Plaza. It stood directly across Church… — P a u l ◉ (@SkylineReport) September 8, 2026

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