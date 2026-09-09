US donald trump

Donald Trump’s latest 9/11 lie about being carried from the area by firefighters is his most outrageous yet – 23 frank condemnations

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 9th, 2026

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Since the 9/11 attack 25 years ago, Donald Trump has made a number of claims about his own response to the atrocity.

He has stated that he sent hundreds of construction workers to help, and that he also went to the site shortly afterwards to offer his assistance. Both of those accounts, along with his insistance that he literally cleared rubble with his hands, have been thoroughly debunked.

In another episode of Fantasy Island With DJT, he told a TV station that he’d seen the attacks from his window in Trump Tower, which turned out to have been impossible.

What Trump definitely did was call into WWOR-TV to boast that the attack had rendered his own building, 40 Wall Street, the tallest in New York.

Even that was a lie.

On Tuesday, at a Steel Across America event, he embellished his 9/11 stories again, with a fabricated claim that he’d been rescued by firefighters when visiting the United States Steel Building, also known as One Liberty Plaza, which had some external damage, but remains in use to this day.

While this story had its first outing five years ago, it was new to many people – and they were appalled.

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