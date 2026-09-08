This 53 seconds with Nigel Farage’s number one fan is a terrifying glimpse of what we’re up against right now

Politics Reform UK

If you only spend 53 seconds with a Reform UK voter this week then make it this 53 seconds, an interview by journalist Hamish Morrison with a woman who might most politely be described as Nigel Farage’s number one fan.

And as an insight into what everyone else is up against right now, it’s hard to beat.

‘That’s a load of rubbish climate change … the seasons just come round and round’ This Reform UK member at the party’s conference shared her thoughts on protesters at the event pic.twitter.com/gn3zH6w4O6 — The National (@ScotNational) September 7, 2026

Mega ooof.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

What have I just experienced. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MQhaUQ8iiW — Brendan May (@bmay) September 7, 2026

2.

Just as we have witnessed in America , poor folks with limited education happy to have fascists run the country https://t.co/d8IwCzQNNP — Leslie Blair (@LesBlair53) September 8, 2026

3.

Her voice really fucking irritates me, as does her ignorance. Our future is in the hands of thick motions like this 🙄 — Miss Chief 🤨 (@Midge1415) September 7, 2026

4.

These supporters are …..Thick ignorant and selfish. https://t.co/eoaHm7mvm8 — LozzatheAngel 535 (@Angelsfeartogo) September 7, 2026

5.

There is no fact, no scientific evidence, no indisputable truth that would ever persuade a person of this disposition. Terrifying really. — Brendan May (@bmay) September 7, 2026

6.

Imagine sharing the same island with this lot — The Pooka (@Scullabogue) September 7, 2026

7.