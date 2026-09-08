Politics Reform UK

This 53 seconds with Nigel Farage’s number one fan is a terrifying glimpse of what we’re up against right now

John Plunkett. Updated September 8th, 2026

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If you only spend 53 seconds with a Reform UK voter this week then make it this 53 seconds, an interview by journalist Hamish Morrison with a woman who might most politely be described as Nigel Farage’s number one fan.

And as an insight into what everyone else is up against right now, it’s hard to beat.

Mega ooof.

And these people surely said it best.

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