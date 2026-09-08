Politics barack obama donald trump helicopter

Everyone noticed the same disrespectful detail from Donald Trump’s bumbling chopper exit – 17 withering takedowns

Saul Hutson. Updated September 8th, 2026

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The President has a giant support staff that helps him handle his day-to-day responsibilities. Most presidents would treat that staff with the utmost respect for their sacrifice and dedication.

Donald Trump is not most presidents.

Look no further than his bizarre and supremely unpresidential behavior while returning to the White House from a long weekend spent golfing while the world is on fire.

The footage caught the President touching down at Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey yesterday and exhibiting a variety of flaws in his behavior.

He starts by appearing to berate someone inside the chopper, then totally ignores a saluting marine on his walk down the steps, before wobbling along to his next Happy Meal.

Take a look:

The Twitterati had a field day unpacking the whole mess from every angle.

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