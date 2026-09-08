Everyone noticed the same disrespectful detail from Donald Trump’s bumbling chopper exit – 17 withering takedowns

Politics barack obama donald trump helicopter

The President has a giant support staff that helps him handle his day-to-day responsibilities. Most presidents would treat that staff with the utmost respect for their sacrifice and dedication.

Donald Trump is not most presidents.

Look no further than his bizarre and supremely unpresidential behavior while returning to the White House from a long weekend spent golfing while the world is on fire.

The footage caught the President touching down at Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey yesterday and exhibiting a variety of flaws in his behavior.

He starts by appearing to berate someone inside the chopper, then totally ignores a saluting marine on his walk down the steps, before wobbling along to his next Happy Meal.

Take a look:

🚨 BREAKING: Trump steps off Marine One after raging against Canada, looking CHAOTIC and FRIED. He seems to snap at the pilot, forgets the traditional salute to the marines right in front of him, fumbles his jacket, and walks like a zombie. Something is terribly off. Damn. pic.twitter.com/eb3UMHcidl — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 7, 2026

The Twitterati had a field day unpacking the whole mess from every angle.

1.

I’m old enough to remember when Obama forgot to salute a Marine standing by MF1, quickly corrected himself, and it still set off a three day media feeding frenzy:https://t.co/Qndzx9cBZ3 https://t.co/mMzrIscvPk — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) September 8, 2026

2.

Fucking 80 yr old blob in a baseball cap. Disgraceful traitor to America. What an embarrassment. — sportin4it (@sportin4it1) September 8, 2026

3.

This isn’t normal presidential behavior. It’s a pattern of visible decline. And the Constitution gives us a remedy when a president can’t meet the duties of the office. That’s the 25th Amendment. It exists for exactly this scenario. A commander‑in‑chief who can’t control his… — 🌊Ty Hall🌊 (@VET_TYHALL) September 8, 2026

4.

If we had a functioning media in the US, they would be doing a deep dive into whatever is wrong with Trump. Instead, they treat him like a celebrity because he gives them “access”. All we need to do is compare their current reporting to how they reported on Biden. — curtsalib (@curtsalib) September 8, 2026

5.

FOX News screamed at Obama for saluting a marine while holding a cup of coffee. The howled for him wearing a tan suit and saluting. But watch, there will be NO response from them for this blatant ignoring of the Presidential guard. Hypocrisy at its finest. https://t.co/H4QbFeXhHg — Muttly Fella (@cljohnson317) September 8, 2026

6.

Look at the unhinged old man having a temper tantrum at his pilot. https://t.co/oPaQCVSX3s — Carolyn from Maryland™ (@carolyn_from) September 8, 2026

7.