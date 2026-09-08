The White House tried to celebrate American workers on Labor Day and it was a spectacular slop-filled own goal for the ages

Politics AI labor day white house

Magas desperately want to believe that their fearless leader has their best interests at heart.

A major part of Donald Trump’s campaign focused on making sure illegal immigrants couldn’t take jobs away from deserving Americans.

He also says he wants to bring back factories.

Unfortunately, these priorities have taken a back seat to waging war on just about every country around the world and driving gas and grocery prices through the roof.

So it’s a little rich to see the official White House Twitter account try to celebrate Labor Day and “American workers” with an AI slopfest showing a bunch of machines making a Donald Trump pen.

This Labor Day, we celebrate the workers and products that are proudly MADE IN AMERICA. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/uzAdQvC7x1 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 7, 2026

No humans. No workers. Not even the orange man himself, who loves to get on camera. Just a desolate future taken over by robots.

Happy Labor Day, indeed!

1.

There are zero real humans featured and 99% of the video is done with AI. What a tone deaf video to be posted on Labor Day. — Eugene (@bygeno) September 7, 2026

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What better way to show your appreciation for the American worker on Labor Day than with a video of robot manufacturing? What the actual fuck? https://t.co/evBxYKhMlc — Ivan the K™ (@IvanTheK) September 7, 2026

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There isn’t a single American worker in this video. https://t.co/NmwWlfqFN3 — Christopher Hale (@ChristopherHale) September 8, 2026

4.

Morons made a video to “celebrate workers” for Labor Day and instead of showing workers it’s just an automated manufacturing plant that replaced all the workers smh https://t.co/CuNPleDNyP — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 7, 2026

5.

AI Video was made by 0 workers.

AI video showed 0 workers.

Absolute slop from the top. https://t.co/X6xFao0HCO — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) September 8, 2026

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