Politics AI labor day white house

The White House tried to celebrate American workers on Labor Day and it was a spectacular slop-filled own goal for the ages

Saul Hutson. Updated September 8th, 2026

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Magas desperately want to believe that their fearless leader has their best interests at heart.

A major part of Donald Trump’s campaign focused on making sure illegal immigrants couldn’t take jobs away from deserving Americans.

He also says he wants to bring back factories.

Unfortunately, these priorities have taken a back seat to waging war on just about every country around the world and driving gas and grocery prices through the roof.

So it’s a little rich to see the official White House Twitter account try to celebrate Labor Day and “American workers” with an AI slopfest showing a bunch of machines making a Donald Trump pen.

No humans. No workers. Not even the orange man himself, who loves to get on camera. Just a desolate future taken over by robots.

Happy Labor Day, indeed!

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