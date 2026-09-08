People in their 30s have been sharing what they definitely don’t regret doing in their 20s – 17 youthful follies that aren’t a waste of time

Life r/AskReddit

It can feel like there’s a lot of pressure when you’re young. You’ve got to pick the right job, meet the right person, and build the foundations of your life, right? Well, maybe not.

That’s because according to the findings of NanookZappa, it seems like your 20s are best spent screwing around. And we know this because they put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘People over 30, what’s something you DON’T regret doing in your 20s?’

Here are the top replies from 30-somethings who have been there, done that…

1.

‘Hanging out with my parents when I had a chance’

-to_es93

2.

‘Traveling before I was too tied down to relationships/pets/jobs to do so on a whim. I used to spend every last dime on one-way tickets and just… move somewhere new for awhile. I feel like i learned so much about who I was during those times. Now I travel much less frequently but I’m not sore about it, because I jam-packed so much life experience into a few short years.’

-ducklady92

3.

‘Partying. Sounds stupid but enjoy hanging out with your friends before everyone has kids and responsibilities’

-VagabondAlbertan

4.

‘Not having everything figured out. Your 20s are basically the tutorial level’

-Asleep_Panda_7482

5.

‘Going back for a graduate degree. I was at a dead end job making $22k a year. Went back to school and got an advanced degree. First job out of school was $65k (in 2002) and it has just gone up from there.’

-Important_Ask_7576

6.

‘Taking chances to do risky things’

-bengalbat1

7.

‘Exploring relationships. So many of my friends are going through divorces because they married the first person that gave them attention’

-Trick-Avocado7914

8.

‘Dancing on top of bars before cell phone evidence.’

-Secure-Dig7979

9.