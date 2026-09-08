Politics asylum seekers gmb

Ed Balls had a far-right reality check for Susanna Reid and it’s totally the wake-up call that everyone needs right now

Poke Reporter. Updated September 8th, 2026

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To the studios of Good Morning Britain now, where the estimable presenter Susanna Reid was finding it hard to believe the scenes we’re witnessing on the south coast right now.

That is protestors not just attempting to stop people from landing on these shores but targeting the incredibly brave members of the RNLI for risking their lives in order to save them.

And her co-presenter Ed Balls had a reality check for her and everyone watching and it’s just the call that needs to be made right now.

Nailed it (and we say that as no particular fan of Ed Balls).

And the volume of people saying stuff like this – fortunately we only have room for one of them – rather proves the point.

Britain 2026, people!

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The RNLI has been targeted by far-right protestors for daring to rescuing asylum seekers and no-one took them down better than the RNLI itself

Source @SaulStaniforth