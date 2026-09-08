Ed Balls had a far-right reality check for Susanna Reid and it’s totally the wake-up call that everyone needs right now

Politics asylum seekers gmb

To the studios of Good Morning Britain now, where the estimable presenter Susanna Reid was finding it hard to believe the scenes we’re witnessing on the south coast right now.

That is protestors not just attempting to stop people from landing on these shores but targeting the incredibly brave members of the RNLI for risking their lives in order to save them.

And her co-presenter Ed Balls had a reality check for her and everyone watching and it’s just the call that needs to be made right now.

Susanna Reid “Are these protesters [far right thugs] saying if they were in boats in the channel they wouldn’t come to the rescue of another human being.. I dont believe any human being would do that” Ed Balls “You probably wouldn’t believe what happened in Germany in the 1930s” pic.twitter.com/eqq3NznuVG — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) September 8, 2026

Nailed it (and we say that as no particular fan of Ed Balls).

People who attack and intimidate the @RNLI are scum. https://t.co/TifDxQgfgB — Andrew Parnall (@dontbrexitfixit) September 8, 2026

And the volume of people saying stuff like this – fortunately we only have room for one of them – rather proves the point.

They weren’t rescued, it was prearranged, conveniently stranded off the isle of white, just enough time to set up a processing centre filled with clothing and all the normal essentials that they receive, busses lined up waiting to whisk them off, the RNLI have been compromised — Marcus Rowswell⚒ (@MarcusRowswell) September 8, 2026

Britain 2026, people!

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The RNLI has been targeted by far-right protestors for daring to rescuing asylum seekers and no-one took them down better than the RNLI itself

Source @SaulStaniforth