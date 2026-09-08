The RNLI has been targeted by far-right protestors for daring to rescuing asylum seekers and no-one took them down better than the RNLI itself

Politics asylum seekers rnli

You’ll have seen the horrifying scene es in Portsmouth where hundreds of far-right activists descended to angrily protest the arrival of a small boat with 140 asylum seekers on board.

Many so called patriots have subsequently taken aim at the incredible volunteers of the RNLI for daring to rescue asylum seekers attempting to come to these shores, and new low simply doesn’t cover it.

Here’s some “patriots” abusing an RNLI lifeboat crew in Portsmouth last night just for doing their job. Imagine being so vile that you’d say this to people who regularly risk their own lives to save people at sea. pic.twitter.com/z9wUnOoYcL — Wokerati Marty (@WokeratiMarty) September 7, 2026

It prompted no end of responses in support of the RNLI and the extraordinary work they do …

“Patriots” proving they really are the lowest of the low.

There is no-one braver than the members of the RNLI crews, all volunteers, who go out risking their lives.

And the scum of the earth far right “patriots” have the nerve to abuse them? https://t.co/xr4jCmbanF — Snowleopardess 💚 (@snowleopardess) September 7, 2026

Of all the brainless things that these ‘patriots’ do, their beef with the RNLI is the most baffling and completely moronic.

But then, in recent years the word ‘patriot’ has unfortunately become synonymous with ‘twat’, and has little resemblance to its original meaning. — Clive D Thomas (@Kstoya) September 7, 2026

Utterly vile to see the racist masked goons doing this to people who are genuinely life savers.. https://t.co/28168cTz1y — Dr Annie Hickox, Clinical Psychologist (@DrAnnieHickox) September 7, 2026

… but the best response came from the RNLI itself, in response to this idiot a little while back.

If I bought a boat and did what you did , I would be locked up , you are illegal traffickers . — spicable (@spicable11) July 29, 2025

Ah dear, it looks like you’re believing lots of misinformation! We can’t be fined as we’re tasked by the government (HM Coastguard) to assist those in trouble in the water. Our crews aren’t criminals. They are lifesavers. — RNLI (@RNLI) July 29, 2025

And this idiot.

Used to give donations to your fundraisers, but no more. Such a shame to see what you have become. — Cyril (@Normanyodaism) July 29, 2025

We’re sorry to lose your support, Cyril. Our role is to go to the aid of people in danger on the water, without prejudice or exception, just as it has always been since 1824. If there is a risk to life, we will always launch. — RNLI (@RNLI) July 29, 2025

And this one.

I’m a scuba diver and have always supported RNLI, even leaving a bequest in my will. No longer I’m afraid. I understand your mantra of saving lives at sea, but traffickers are using your willingness as a sales pitch to sell their revolting services.

A real shame. — Adrian Hopkins (@AdrianJHopkins) July 29, 2025

It’s a real shame our volunteer crews have lost your support, but they’re not committing crimes. They are lifesavers. We’re tasked by the government (HM Coastguard) to assist those in trouble in the water. Anyone can drown, but no one should. — RNLI (@RNLI) July 29, 2025

And this absolute cockwomble.

You are all traitors to the country. It is not your duty? They chose to make the crossing 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Lea (@Lea069079012434) July 30, 2025

Well, we would be breaking international maritime and search and rescue laws if we *didn’t* rescue people in danger at sea, and bring them to a place of safety. If the humanitarian impulse to save all lives doesn’t convince you, there’s that. — RNLI (@RNLI) July 30, 2025

Pin that.

To conclude …

We’re proud of the lifesaving work our volunteers do in the Channel – we make no apology for it. Those we rescue are vulnerable people in danger & distress. Each of them is someone’s father, mother, son or daughter – every life is precious. This is why we launch: pic.twitter.com/lORd9NRpdP — RNLI (@RNLI) July 28, 2021

And finally.

Our charity exists to save lives at sea. Our mission is to save every one. Our lifesavers are compelled to help those in need without judgement of how they came to be in the water. They have done so since the RNLI was founded in 1824 and this will always be our ethos. pic.twitter.com/iZY5Y8fofp — RNLI (@RNLI) July 5, 2021

We’re very much with this person.

Walked past @RNLI shop today, went in and gave them £20. Fuck these people attacking the @RNLI, absolute wankers — Paddy (@PaddyTofu) September 7, 2026

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