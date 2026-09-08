Politics asylum seekers rnli

The RNLI has been targeted by far-right protestors for daring to rescuing asylum seekers and no-one took them down better than the RNLI itself

John Plunkett. Updated September 8th, 2026

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You’ll have seen the horrifying scene es in Portsmouth where hundreds of far-right activists descended to angrily protest the arrival of a small boat with 140 asylum seekers on board.

Many so called patriots have subsequently taken aim at the incredible volunteers of the RNLI for daring to rescue asylum seekers attempting to come to these shores, and new low simply doesn’t cover it.

It prompted no end of responses in support of the RNLI and the extraordinary work they do …

… but the best response came from the RNLI itself, in response to this idiot a little while back.

And this idiot.

And this one.

And this absolute cockwomble.

Pin that.

To conclude …

And finally.

We’re very much with this person.

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