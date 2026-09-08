US donald trump JD Vance

One of Trump’s stinky Oval Office moments went viral again, and JD Vance’s face is still an absolute gift to comedy

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 8th, 2026

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The word on the street is that Donald Trump is not exactly a fragrant guy. We all know his policies stink, but gossip has long since suggested that he literally smells bad, too.

We’ve seen evidence of that on more than one occasion – like this.

A clip from March of this year has been doing the rounds again, after people noticed that it looked as though Trump might have dropped the kids off at the pool – without actually reaching the pool. Check it out.

The faces of both JD Vance and Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson strongly hint that something happened, other than Trump wanging on about weapons again. The internet had thoughts.

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