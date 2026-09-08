One of Trump’s stinky Oval Office moments went viral again, and JD Vance’s face is still an absolute gift to comedy

US donald trump JD Vance

The word on the street is that Donald Trump is not exactly a fragrant guy. We all know his policies stink, but gossip has long since suggested that he literally smells bad, too.

We’ve seen evidence of that on more than one occasion – like this.

🤣🚨 REMINDER: Trump shitting his pants at Notre-Dame de Paris should’ve been the highlight of the visit. 😂 Judging by the attendants’ faces, the smell must’ve been brutal. They looked like they were ready to evacuate the entire cathedral. 💩 pic.twitter.com/aQ45ij6KzU — Political Watchdog (@PoliticalWatchD) September 3, 2026

A clip from March of this year has been doing the rounds again, after people noticed that it looked as though Trump might have dropped the kids off at the pool – without actually reaching the pool. Check it out.

🚨 SOMETHING IS OFF. WATCH THIS CLOSELY. 🚨 One word triggers it.

Both react instantly.

Perfect sync. That’s not a coincidence. pic.twitter.com/KLaIT8iiPi — John Fitzgerald Kennedy Jr (@realJohnJohnJr) September 6, 2026

The faces of both JD Vance and Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson strongly hint that something happened, other than Trump wanging on about weapons again. The internet had thoughts.

1.

Jd’s face is remarkable https://t.co/O4kuW4dTBf — Jess Margera (@jessmargera) September 7, 2026

2.

That smell is the type of smell

Where u cannot control ur face from cringing

It instantly happens.

U CANNOT control it .. 😂 https://t.co/oTwelPStty — Jacquie_RN 🇨🇦🩺🌸🌷 (@jacquie_rn) September 7, 2026

3.

Someone shit his pants again.. https://t.co/VxZXAH1vR8 — Reilly Belle Air 💙🚺🌈💪 🌊 💙 (@ReillyBelle57) September 7, 2026

4.

There is some delight in the fact they have to smell his shit. pic.twitter.com/AZ7MGlgFT8 — James Tate (@JamesTate121) September 7, 2026

5.

He's gotta firing off straight diarrhea with the way people instantly react like they've been flashbanged. https://t.co/NXyKFfVvxJ — White Fellas For Kamala 2026 (@BeigeFrequency) September 7, 2026

6.

"What IS that stench? Where is it coming from?" https://t.co/HZD63voLG2 — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) September 7, 2026

7.

You know that must happen a lot. https://t.co/RuSS4ObB1y — DreamLeaf 🌱🌻 🍉 (@DreamLeaf5) September 7, 2026

8.

By the looks on their faces, I think Trump has farted or shit himself and they just got a whiff. 💩😂 — 🇬🇧 David Lyddon (@DavidLyddon) September 7, 2026

9.