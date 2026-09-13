News danny thomas far right stop the boats

Far right activist Danny Thomas harassed a man on the street for not seeming to support his ‘Stop the Boats’ protest, and now people are calling on the police to step in

Michael White. Updated September 13th, 2026

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Almost a week on from his involvement in a balaclava-d protest in Dover, far right activist Danny Thomas is apparently taking his campaign to the streets of Portsmouth – to harass strangers for not openly supporting his cause.

A self-filmed video went viral this weekend of Thomas approaching a man, who, according to Thomas, had given a ‘Stop the Boats’ protest group on a bridge a less-than-supportive look.

Despite the man pleading to be left alone, Thomas keeps badgering him, trying to force him to admit that he supports the protest.

If he thought this would help his cause, then Thomas was sadly mistaken, judging by the reaction online.

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