Far right activist Danny Thomas harassed a man on the street for not seeming to support his ‘Stop the Boats’ protest, and now people are calling on the police to step in

News danny thomas far right stop the boats

Almost a week on from his involvement in a balaclava-d protest in Dover, far right activist Danny Thomas is apparently taking his campaign to the streets of Portsmouth – to harass strangers for not openly supporting his cause.

A self-filmed video went viral this weekend of Thomas approaching a man, who, according to Thomas, had given a ‘Stop the Boats’ protest group on a bridge a less-than-supportive look.

Despite the man pleading to be left alone, Thomas keeps badgering him, trying to force him to admit that he supports the protest.

Danny Tommo’s just threatened a guy on his way home from work in Portsmouth because he refused to say he supported the “Stop the boats” protest that was happening. Ordinary people going about their business shouldn’t have to put up with this jumped up lunatic. pic.twitter.com/80OeT5abNH — Wokerati Marty (@WokeratiMarty) September 11, 2026

Here’s a longer clip that shows the guy did nothing to deserve the harassment and threats he got from Danny Tommo. At the end he realises what he’s done and tries to backtrack. It’s disgusting behaviour. pic.twitter.com/C2Ntfbh0NC — Wokerati Marty (@WokeratiMarty) September 11, 2026

If he thought this would help his cause, then Thomas was sadly mistaken, judging by the reaction online.

1.

This is a fascist by the way. Trying to bully, intimidate, and force someone into thinking and saying what you want them to and vilifying them for refusing is straight-up fascism. I'm glad the far right have finally given up pretending they support free speech. Fascist pricks. https://t.co/QmAnX0h19H — Michael Graham (@Capt_Fishpaste) September 11, 2026

2.

3.

Him: "can you just leave me alone" Danny: "you're lucky you're on camera" I'd like to report stalking and harassment. @HantsPolice https://t.co/echWNGtBm8 — G.T (@gingerrtom) September 11, 2026

4.

The free speech brigade will now threaten you and follow you if you look at people the wrong way… https://t.co/rrzrAtx6f3 — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) September 12, 2026

5.

🚨 This is deeply disturbing. An ordinary member of the public apparently trying to get home asks Danny Tommo: “Can you just leave me alone?” Tommo replies: “You’re lucky you’re on camera.” Read that again. Someone asks to be left alone and the response is that he’s “lucky”… https://t.co/rivyOXeXGu — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) September 12, 2026

6.

So the man who complained about his mum being unfairly harassed, goes out of his way to harass others.

As always with bullies they’re happy to dish it out and cry like babies when it comes back to their door. https://t.co/N3WdzKCvGT — Darayus Kaye (@DarayusKaye) September 11, 2026

7.

.@HantsPolice – this behaviour is very concerning for peaceful citizens of Hampshire. People are starting to feel intimidated. https://t.co/ndrXHmXhlC — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) September 12, 2026

8.

Fair play to the lad for not rising to him. But he genuinely needs to be taught a lesson. A bloke with a conviction for attempted armed kidnapping (related to a drug deal) harrassing a stranger for an alleged “look”. @HantsPolice, get to it. https://t.co/PkzfnTf9Y9 — Neil Farrington (@Neilfarrington) September 11, 2026

9.

Threatening a man with violence just because he *suspects* he may not agree with him politically. Danny Tommo is a racist thug. https://t.co/LNHBuGAAEI — Harvey Jeni (@GappyTales) September 11, 2026

10.

What an absolute dickhead. It’s time all media stopped reporting these people as having “legitimate concerns.” They’re fascist bullies. It’s 1930s Germany again. Anyone who cannot see this is either thick or they like it. https://t.co/5r6E26HpVk — Anthony Dent (@_toosb) September 11, 2026

11.

Free speech means harassing a person for rolling their eyes to make them submit to you https://t.co/Wc1Zhb5pka — JimmyTheGiant (@jimthegiant) September 11, 2026

12.

A violent man threatens violence. A story as old as time. https://t.co/v6AGvfzzto — Bob Morgan 🇬🇧🇺🇦 💙 (@Bbmorg) September 12, 2026

13.

If this ‘Danny Tommo’ character thinks the way to win support for his cause is to start bullying and threatening passers-by, he is a fool. https://t.co/M0S9I9rgak — Paul Embery (@PaulEmbery) September 11, 2026

14.