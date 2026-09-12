This 9/11 widow wasn’t afraid to call out Saudi Arabia for its alleged role in the attacks, and everyone is cheering her on for speaking so bluntly to power

News 9/11 Saudi Arabia the US

The 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the US were marked by remembrance services across the country and around the world.

And one speech by a surviving relative of one of the 9/11 victims is cutting through more than most.

Terry Strada, the widow of a man who died at the World Trade Centre, spoke at Ground Zero in front of all the living former US presidents as well as the current vice president, JD Vance – and directly called them out for not fully investigating the apparent ties between Saudi Arabia and the attack.

A 9/11 widow just rent rogue in NYC… She read her husbands name and then called out Islamic terror and Saudi Arabia. She called out Bush, Obama, Biden and JD Vance/Trump while they sat right in front of her. The entire crowd at ground zero cheered. pic.twitter.com/xICEZL6FOv — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) September 11, 2026

She said:

“For 25 years, administration after administration, including leaders in front of us here today, chose to protect the Saudis instead of standing with the 9/11 families. “They withheld evidence. They vetoed JASTA [Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act]. They broke promises, both public and private. It has been one betrayal after another.”

Strada then asked the Trump administration to recognise Saudi’s alleged ties to 9/11 — an accusation that the kingdom has consistently denied for the past 25 years. However, the facts remain that 15 of the 19 hijackers were Saudi, and the mastermind of the atrocity, Osama bin Laden, was from one of Saudi’s most powerful families.

“Tell them that if they want to be friends with the USA, they cannot continue to deny all of this, all of the pain, all of the destruction that we have all been suffering through,” Strada said.

People on the ground applauded throughout her speech, and others online have been commending Strada for speaking an uncomfortable truth to power.

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In 24 years of watching 9/11 memorials and the reading of the names of the dead, I have never heard applause. This morning the crowd did — because one brave widow, @TerrySStrada, looked at the leaders in front of her and refused to let the day pass in silence.

She called out… pic.twitter.com/i2ifssKunb — Gerald Posner (@geraldposner) September 11, 2026

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Here are the @FBI Saudi records that matter and are central to the 9/11 families lawsuit against Saudi Arabia @TerrySStrada Saudi denies the characterization. https://t.co/N71o8CDuQc pic.twitter.com/WAR9xERH2S — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) September 11, 2026

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And addressed the VP directly. https://t.co/e3gfAxQB02 — Shane Harris (@shaneharris) September 11, 2026

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Glad they got to hear this https://t.co/RbQxYKWudq — Josey Cogburn (@amcap76) September 11, 2026

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When are we going to stop putting oil above justice? https://t.co/XmcwhS0VRT — Jollyradar ‍☠️ (@jollyradar) September 11, 2026

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Disaster survivance at its most tingling and defiant. Memorial is also about activism https://t.co/QpOO8RBqdK — Lucy Easthope (@LucyGoBag) September 11, 2026

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You have to ask yourself: if *you* were involved with something like this, what would happen to *you*? https://t.co/agS4LeODgf pic.twitter.com/lYBuZX8qV2 — ib (@Indian_Bronson) September 11, 2026

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This was longstanding mission of Florida’s beloved Sen. & Gov. Bob Graham, who bravely wanted to seek justice for our fellow Americans, & share the truth, even when politically inconvenient for heads of state https://t.co/8WbXxTpyT2 https://t.co/MXmsebPN5k — Holly Bullard (@HollyBullardFL) September 11, 2026

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So proud of @TerrySStrada here. This must have been so tough to call out the politicians sitting in front her for having covered for the Saudis for so long, but she did it with typical class. https://t.co/waxhQU00Cd — . (@StevenJDuffield) September 11, 2026

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@TerrySStrada is a bad ass and a hero. As my friend @susquinn, whose late husband @quinnjack prosecuted Saudi Arabia over 9-11, said "it is no small thing to call out three former presidents to their faces while the world is watching."Let's give these families closure by holding… https://t.co/8yPLRDQLV1 — Stephanie Cutter (@stefcutter) September 11, 2026

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