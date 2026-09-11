The RNLI has warned volunteers not to wear its branded clothing because of threats from far right idiots, and it’s a terrifying, depressing sign of the times

News far right rnli the UK

It has been a tough week for the brave volunteers and workers of the RNLI.

They’ve been subjected to abuse and online threats from far right activists protesting the RNLI’s role in rescuing asylum seekers in trouble at sea.

Now, things have gotten so tense that the RNLI has had to issue safety guidance to its members – including not wearing RNLI branded clothing in public.

BREAKING: Royal National Lifeboat Institution workers have been warned not to wear the charity's branding.

@JayneSeckerSky explains whyhttps://t.co/iOm40vn1kt pic.twitter.com/DK5ZGKTx9N — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 10, 2026

The situation is making people despair, and they’re rallying behind the organisation.

1.

Hard to articulate how grim this is really. Brave life-saving volunteers having to hide who they are so the very worst people in the world don't attack them for not letting migrants drown. Racism is an illness. https://t.co/f6bih5lSP9 — Jack D 🏳️‍🌈 (@JackDunc1) September 10, 2026

2.

Here's a reminder of why the life saving volunteers at the RNLI are living in fear for their lives The same vile poisonous turd that incited the #farageriots👇 pic.twitter.com/gf6bxEHlcP — Capman #FBPE (@Euro_toff) September 10, 2026

3.

Just take a moment to consider how this feels for the RNLI volunteers, people who risk their lives for strangers. Up until now they must have been so very proud to have worn those badges, those jackets, those jumpers and now they are being advised to hide their bravery. https://t.co/JOXYCpz2I7 — RS Archer (@archer_rs) September 10, 2026

4.

This is an absolute disgrace. What next, attacking firefighters for putting out the fires these fuckers start? Get a grip Britain, ffs. https://t.co/NIA5dH0jNj — Matthew Collins (@MattHopeNotHate) September 10, 2026

5.

Racism and xenophobia are destroying this country. https://t.co/ppdnUWGNtk — Thomas Willett (@ThomasWillett9) September 10, 2026

6.

It’s disgraceful that brave charity volunteers for the treasured national institution that is the @RNLI are being subjected to abuse & intimidation by ignorant fascist-wannabes. Solidarity with the RNLI, you are the best of us https://t.co/DKpEBfeQd6 — Bella Sankey (@BellaSankey) September 10, 2026

7.

Literally just about to purchase an RNLI t shirt and if anyone wants to come and have a go, oh cupcakes, bring it, make my day. https://t.co/5EgRxTkFTp — Tansy Kelly Robson ✍🏼🎬⚔️🐱🏦 (@Artemisapphire) September 10, 2026

8.

Everyone should pop over to the #RNLI shop and buy some of their branded gear.

We should all wear @RNLI branding. https://t.co/UzdW4JKgWM — Huw Pryce (@HuwPryce) September 10, 2026

9.

This is a shameful situation. https://t.co/H6LhjmLFK7 — Jack Blackburn 🇺🇦 (@HackBlackburn) September 10, 2026

10.

All perfectly normal, nothing to worry about here, regarding us being taken over by a sick, far right ideology 🙄 What is the matter with these people?! 🤨 It's like having a vendetta against Mountain Rescue. https://t.co/Sy73RmOGGf — Andrew Griffiths (@GlassJet) September 10, 2026

11.

Where next from here bigots? Attacking Ambulance Crew who treat brown people? Attacking vicars who marry mixed race people? You don’t have much lower to go. https://t.co/S84sIN3frA — Craig. (@bambibristol) September 10, 2026

12.

I dunno but perhaps the police could be more usefully deployed finding out who is doxing RNLI volunteers and charging them than arresting grannies with "I support Palestinian Action" placards? https://t.co/Bs3Vyhfx1A — Steve W (@StevenGWalker74) September 10, 2026

13.

Today, where you stand on the @RNLI is where you stand on what it means to be human. https://t.co/RlSSFgBGbw — John Wight (@JohnWight1) September 10, 2026

14.