News far right rnli the UK

The RNLI has warned volunteers not to wear its branded clothing because of threats from far right idiots, and it’s a terrifying, depressing sign of the times

Michael White. Updated September 11th, 2026

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It has been a tough week for the brave volunteers and workers of the RNLI.

They’ve been subjected to abuse and online threats from far right activists protesting the RNLI’s role in rescuing asylum seekers in trouble at sea.

Now, things have gotten so tense that the RNLI has had to issue safety guidance to its members – including not wearing RNLI branded clothing in public.

The situation is making people despair, and they’re rallying behind the organisation.

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