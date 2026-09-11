JD Vance complained about being called racist right before saying something that will definitely not help his case

Politics JD Vance racism

The never-before-needed Republican midterm convention continues to expose the Maga movement for exactly what it is.

This is not the victory Republicans think it is.

Human charisma vacuum JD Vance made an appearance on the second night. The Vice President made it clear just how nefarious his intentions are for anyone trying to live in the U.S. without shiny bright white skin.

The former hillbilly is sick and tired of being called racist and he wants everyone to know he’s not going to take it anymore.

Besides, it’s all just been a miscommunication. He’s not racist, he just doesn’t like having to deal with dirty or poor people.

Vance: And we were tired of being called racist for noticing that our country was becoming dirtier pic.twitter.com/nKy6UC6Noo — Acyn (@Acyn) September 11, 2026

Glad he cleared that up.

Twitter had some follow-up questions for the Vice President.

1.

Calling people dirt, then wondering why they call you racist. A mystery for the ages. — Achilles, son of Peleus (@LiberalAchaean) September 11, 2026

2.

That is quite literally racist https://t.co/JQrgQOR1sP — pokey pup (@Whatapityonyou) September 11, 2026

3.

You’re called racist, not for telling hard truths, but for knowingly lying about black immigrants devouring their neighbors’ pets because you thought “creating stories” would be useful to your cause. https://t.co/SV78XHzh9o — Gregg Nunziata (@greggnunziata) September 11, 2026

4.

Vance: “We’re tired of being called racists!”

*Proceeds to say some racist sh!t. — Former Republican 🇺🇸 (@Sjacobs2020) September 11, 2026

5.

By dirtier he means more diverse. Do not get it twisted, this is nothing more than a white nationalist movement. — That Nets Fan 🏀 (@NetsGuy15) September 11, 2026

6.

YOU HAVE AN INDIAN WIFE AND HALF INDIAN CHILDREN YOU SICK FREAK — palki 🌹 (@themeasuredtake) September 11, 2026

7.

He says stop calling us racist, and then immediately goes to a racist dogwhistle. https://t.co/GFo5SEGJOj — John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) September 11, 2026

8.

Do these monsters hear themselves speak? His poor family. — V (@78virg) September 11, 2026

9.

Who is he calling dirty? https://t.co/oFKeHLbMu1 — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) September 11, 2026

10.