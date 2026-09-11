Politics JD Vance racism

JD Vance complained about being called racist right before saying something that will definitely not help his case

Saul Hutson. Updated September 11th, 2026

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The never-before-needed Republican midterm convention continues to expose the Maga movement for exactly what it is.

This is not the victory Republicans think it is.

Human charisma vacuum JD Vance made an appearance on the second night. The Vice President made it clear just how nefarious his intentions are for anyone trying to live in the U.S. without shiny bright white skin.

The former hillbilly is sick and tired of being called racist and he wants everyone to know he’s not going to take it anymore.

Besides, it’s all just been a miscommunication. He’s not racist, he just doesn’t like having to deal with dirty or poor people.

Glad he cleared that up.

Twitter had some follow-up questions for the Vice President.

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