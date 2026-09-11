Donald Trump and “Sleepy” Joe Biden both attended 9/11 anniversary events, but only one of them could stay awake, and the side-by-side comparison is brutal

News 9/11 donald trump joe biden

Today’s events to mark the 25th anniversary of the worst domestic terrorist attack in American history were sombre and moving.

All the living former presidents attended a ceremony at the former site of the Twin Towers of the World Trade Centre in New York – including Joe Biden, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

Meanwhile, the sitting president, Donald Trump, attended an event at the Pentagon – reportedly because he was blocked from making a speech at the New York gathering.

All living former presidents and their wives attended this morning’s 25th anniversary 9/11 ceremony in New York City. The current president did not attend. According to a New York Times report, Trump was considering attending but changed his mind after being told he wouldn’t be… pic.twitter.com/w16szZkJt3 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 11, 2026

And side-by-side photo comparisons of the two men soon emerged online – and, wouldn’t you know it, Doozy Don seemed to be “resting his eyes” during his event while Biden was apparently alert and engaged.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden at 9/11 ceremonies today. Trump in DC. Biden in NYC. (REUTERS) pic.twitter.com/MOcuobkc1N — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 11, 2026

as is always the case when he's sitting and not talking, Trump had a hard time staying awake during the 9/11 ceremony (Finn Gomez/Getty) pic.twitter.com/wpOehkbKOl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2026

📸 THIS is what showing up looks like. President @JoeBiden is fighting Stage 4 cancer. Tonight, he quietly walked into St. Patrick’s Cathedral for the 9/11 Memorial Mass. Families APPLAUDED as he entered. Then he stayed afterward to meet with them. Trump and Vance were… pic.twitter.com/q0ZFKncODJ — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) September 11, 2026

You can bet that the comparison will drive Donny crazy, so please don’t share the story far and wide, we beg of you.

Here’s a picture Joe Biden and Jill Biden in NYC today on the left. Here’s a picture of Donald Trump at the Pentagon on the right. pic.twitter.com/VLUf30aNEg — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) September 11, 2026

People online had a lot to say about it.

1.

Imagine if Biden had fallen asleep during the 9/11 memorial https://t.co/gGpVcLNhtF — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 11, 2026

2.

Imagine the press reaction if Biden had done this. I’m sick and tired of the double standard. https://t.co/ifPEUovFoe — Tony Annett (@tonyannett) September 11, 2026

3.

Biden checks his watch at a ceremony and Fox does nonstop segments on it for weeks. But Trump falls asleep repeatedly at the 9/11 ceremony and they won’t even show it. But national broadcast news networks won’t show it either because that would be impolite. pic.twitter.com/TvNZxXDX09 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 11, 2026

4.

It’s wild to me how popular Joe Biden is among normal, well-adjusted people who don’t spend their entire day on the internet. He was mobbed for an hour after Mass by 9/11 survivors’ families from all walks of life. https://t.co/HulzCGqUcv — Christopher Hale (@ChristopherHale) September 11, 2026

5.

Half his face is sliding off. 🧐 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 11, 2026

6.

The Shame of Donald Trump Donald Trump skipped the 9/11 memorial because it would not let him be the main character. Twenty-five years after the attacks, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush stood at Ground Zero and honored the 2,977 people murdered that… pic.twitter.com/DideoQ1FF8 — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) September 11, 2026

7.

Switch pajamas for the blue suit, and this is a man sitting in a nursing home. https://t.co/ZYt368LMsw — AntifaPuddin’Pop (@Andie00471) September 11, 2026

8.

Busy 24 hours for the president. Last night he demanded the audience at the midterm convention swear personal loyalty to him and to "cheat like hell." This morning he grabbed a doze at the 9/11 memorial. Later he flies to Ireland to play golf. The energy of a 20 year old! https://t.co/PJbN1LNtBp — Mike (not a) Rothschild (@rothschildmd) September 11, 2026

9.

'I didn't want to be accused of Trump Derangement Syndrome' is gonna be a particularly poor excuse when we examine why Donald Trump randomly falling asleep all the time didn't garner much press attentionhttps://t.co/wRV8Sn9TiP — Nick Field (@nick_field90) September 11, 2026

10.

Biden is sleeping on the job again https://t.co/d6bcMSDorW — Dow (@mark_dow) September 11, 2026

11.

To be fair, they’re not talking about anything he cares about. https://t.co/9u3IuPW9oH — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) September 11, 2026

12.

13.

My Lord.@JoeBiden, 83 years old, battling Stage 4 cancer that has spread to his bones, stood for HOURS alongside @DrBiden as the names of 9/11 victims were read. Donald Trump fell asleep at the 9/11 event at the Pentagon. One showed respect despite his pain. The other… pic.twitter.com/qfZFks6i5i — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) September 11, 2026

14.