News 9/11 donald trump joe biden

Donald Trump and “Sleepy” Joe Biden both attended 9/11 anniversary events, but only one of them could stay awake, and the side-by-side comparison is brutal

Michael White. Updated September 11th, 2026

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Today’s events to mark the 25th anniversary of the worst domestic terrorist attack in American history were sombre and moving.

All the living former presidents attended a ceremony at the former site of the Twin Towers of the World Trade Centre in New York – including Joe Biden, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

Meanwhile, the sitting president, Donald Trump, attended an event at the Pentagon – reportedly because he was blocked from making a speech at the New York gathering.

And side-by-side photo comparisons of the two men soon emerged online – and, wouldn’t you know it, Doozy Don seemed to be “resting his eyes” during his event while Biden was apparently alert and engaged.

You can bet that the comparison will drive Donny crazy, so please don’t share the story far and wide, we beg of you.

People online had a lot to say about it.

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