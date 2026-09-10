Somebody asked about the ‘dumbest thing’ people had ever heard said – 22 people who weren’t even in the queue when brains were handed out

Life r/AskReddit

Are people less intelligent these days? Or are we just exposed to the idiocy of a greater volume of people thanks to the internet?

It’s hard to say, but there are definitely a worryingly large amount of quarter-witted folks walking the earth, some of whom came to light on the AskReddit page after user SuspiciousSpell5386 posed this question…

What is the dumbest thing you’ve heard someone said that they were 100% serious about?

You’d better buckle up, because you could severe cognitive whiplash from some of these replies…

1.

‘I knew someone who, amongst a group of science nerds, wondered aloud where the moon goes every month. He thought, honestly, that a “new moon” was literally a brand new moon forming every month, and the old one disintegrated or something.’

–ivanvector

2.

‘My ex MIL once declared that she thought the Pope was Jewsish. When I asked why, the answer was ‘well, he wears one of those funny little hats’.’

–muse_chicken

3.

‘My former sister-in-law told her husband to turn down a promotion because they would lose money. She convinced herself that ALL their income would move to the higher tax level.

I went to school with her. She was B average.’

–Tight_Steak_232

4.

‘My brother-in-law, who is the stereotypical embodiment of the guy who will never move out of his mother’s basement (never worked a day in his life, lives off fast food he buys on his parent’s dime, etc) looked me straight in the face a year ago and said he carries a Swiss army knife on him at all times because someday he’s going to get in a knife fight and “show everyone how it’s done”.

Idk what “it” is but buddy, I doubt it.’

–Spiritual_Top_5881

5.

‘Girl I was on a date with. “Owning a horse is cheaper than owning a dog.”‘

–SEJ46

6.

‘That there were now too many people on one half of the earth and caused it to tilt that way. That is the reason for the crazy weather we are experiencing.’

–PozhanPop

7.

‘I was getting my hair done at a salon. My stylist, the lady next to her, her client, and I were all talking about current movies. I said we had seen The Martian and it was really good. The client next to me with a straight face said, “ohhh, isn’t that based on a true story?”

The stylist stopped cutting, looked at her and said “I don’t think so, we haven’t sent people to mars.” Without missing a beat the lady said “That’s right, I must have been confused about the astronaut they left on the moon.”‘

–bergskey

8.

‘I had a really frustrating conversation with someone who couldn’t grasp that unlike north and south, you can travel east or west indefinitely without ever changing that direction. They couldn’t say what or where the “east pole” and “west pole” are but they were convinced they exist

Their refrain was “its a sphere so all directions are equal”.’

–Illithid_Substances

9.

‘A girl was ranting about how the moon landing was fake. I asked her why she thought that. She got all condescending and yelled “Just look at it up in the sky! It’s so small! I could crush it between my fingers! How could a person possibly walk on it?!”. She was dead serious, too.’

–MarkHoff1967

10.

‘”Can you email me back the PDF I emailed you? It’s my only copy.”‘

–wilddandsweet

11.

‘When you put hard boiled eggs in the fridge they turn back into normal eggs.’

–cawkstrangla

12.

‘One of my coworkers “Bob” had to travel from the USA to China for two weeks on a business trip, and Super Bowl Sunday was right in the middle of that trip.

Meanwhile in the United States, another coworker “Jill” had people from work over her house to watch the game. Before the game started she said: Maybe I should call Bob in China and he can let us know the score of the game since the time in China is ahead of us!’

–CPOx