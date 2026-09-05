News stop the boats the UK

People are furiously calling out the hypocrisy and double standards around the treatment of balaclava-wearing ‘Stop the Boats’ protestors in Dover

Michael White. Updated September 5th, 2026

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There was mass disruption at the port of Dover on Saturday due to hundreds of masked protestors blocking the road, forcing closures in both directions.

The balaclava-wearing protestors – mostly men, it seems – were heard chanting “stop the boats”, as traffic was stopped from going in and out of the port.

It’s believed to be the actions of a group called Patriot Platform, founded by far right activist and one of Tommy Robinson’s crowd, Danny Thomas.

Per the BBC, Kent Police “made no arrests” and described it as a “spontaneous” protest. Officers moved the crowd from the port to Dover Priory railway station at about 11:30am and said “all involved had dispersed by 12:00”.

However, lots of people online are furious, not just about the protest, but about how these protestors were treated compared to others over the past few years who, for example, have protested against the war in Gaza or about climate policy.

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