People are furiously calling out the hypocrisy and double standards around the treatment of balaclava-wearing ‘Stop the Boats’ protestors in Dover

News stop the boats the UK

There was mass disruption at the port of Dover on Saturday due to hundreds of masked protestors blocking the road, forcing closures in both directions.

🚨NEW: 300-500 men in balaclavas are blocking roads around Dover port in protest to the illegal migrant crossings pic.twitter.com/7zQvvoZqom — GB Politics (@GBPolitcs) September 5, 2026

The balaclava-wearing protestors – mostly men, it seems – were heard chanting “stop the boats”, as traffic was stopped from going in and out of the port.

A large group of masked demonstrators gathered at the Port of Dover in Kent on Saturday, September 5. Local councillor Chris Vinson said the protest appears to be “illegal migration-related.” pic.twitter.com/JprxxnlGsj — The Independent (@Independent) September 5, 2026

Residents found protestors who were heard chanting ‘stop the boats’ whilst causing disruption at the Port of Dover “absolutely terrifying”, says leader of the Conservative group at Dover District Council Chris Vinson. “I’ve seen video from lone single women in cars being… pic.twitter.com/RtZPY7YsQZ — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) September 5, 2026

It’s believed to be the actions of a group called Patriot Platform, founded by far right activist and one of Tommy Robinson’s crowd, Danny Thomas.

🚨BREAKING: Patriot Platform, a new far right group launched in June by Tommy Robinson’s right hand man Daniel Thomas (AKA Danny Tommo) has blockaded the port and several roads in Dover. The masked men are from subgroups of PP, including Sussex, Essex, and South East Patriots.… pic.twitter.com/KNh10BkLAV — HOPE not hate (@hopenothate) September 5, 2026

Per the BBC, Kent Police “made no arrests” and described it as a “spontaneous” protest. Officers moved the crowd from the port to Dover Priory railway station at about 11:30am and said “all involved had dispersed by 12:00”.

Kent Police say there were no arrests at this morning’s Dover anti-Immigration protest that caused chaos in the town. pic.twitter.com/HweSUOWn9l — Simon Jones (@SimonJonesNews) September 5, 2026

However, lots of people online are furious, not just about the protest, but about how these protestors were treated compared to others over the past few years who, for example, have protested against the war in Gaza or about climate policy.

1.

"No arrests made" One rule for fascists, another for the rest If this had been a peaceful climate or Palestinian protest, they would have been dragged off to jail in no time Disgusting double standardshttps://t.co/g7k7FOlQBN — Bill McGuire (@ProfBillMcGuire) September 5, 2026

2.

If this had been a Just Stop Oil protest the police would have been all over this. Not only would hundreds have been dragged away by now but the police would definitely have known about this in advance The Home Office has serious questions to answer pic.twitter.com/jsyv4yzJLK — Nick Lowles (@lowles_nick) September 5, 2026

3.

So so that I’m clear:

Just Stop Oil = bad and arrested immediately

Palestine Action = bad and arrested immediately, especially if elderly

Balaclava clad nuggets blocking a part = good and escorted home Is this the two-tier policing that the right keep talking about? — Northern Sky (@stop_start_go) September 5, 2026

4.

Those "protestors" in Dover have been marching around the roads in Kent this afternoon, managed to delay my parents on their way to the hospital. Jail them for obstructing traffic. You did it for the climate protestors, now at least prove you'll enforce your bad law equally. — Steve Jones (@antoniosteve) September 5, 2026

5.

We’ve been told face coverings are unsafe, un-British and should be banned. Hundreds of men in balaclavas just blockaded Dover. Waiting for Rupert Lowe, GB News and TalkTV to demand a ban on these ones with the same energy. pic.twitter.com/rv6dWtvyZ8 — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) September 5, 2026

6.

When extinction rebellion activists climbed bridges to block traffic they got three years in jail. I hope the ringleaders of this attempt to intimidate people & trash our infrastructure are met with similar results #doverhttps://t.co/6JKOViiVHT — Brendan Cox (@MrBrendanCox) September 5, 2026

7.

These are the same eople who where fuming when Just Stop Oil did similar https://t.co/UkvVAw1pTc — Yorkshire Victor Meldrew+his dog (@TheMeldrew) September 5, 2026

8.

Fancy being faced by this here on the streets of Britain with your kids in the car. This scum must be stopped. #Dover pic.twitter.com/5hozIHvqaf — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) September 5, 2026

9.

Tommy Robinson-backed thugs have marched through and blockaded the Port of Dover to push their divisive and racist rhetoric. This far-right intimidation must be met with a mass resistance against the demonisation of those fleeing war, poverty and persecution. https://t.co/BsnIxzylbp — Peace & Justice Project (@corbyn_project) September 5, 2026

10.

The absolute fucking state of these balaclava-wearing bellends though. They're absolutely no "patriots" and nothing more than a blight on British society. https://t.co/knLq5UeDQT — Red Collective (@RedCollectiveUK) September 5, 2026

11.

“Talking to demonstrators”? A masked mob shut down access to a vital port. The police should be sweeping this aside as soon as it even starts to happen. https://t.co/TdgRB8RWRf — Mark Wallace (@wallaceme) September 5, 2026

12.

This is not normal behaviour. (Coming from someone who grew up in Belfast in the 80s and 90s – that is saying something) https://t.co/d0hyoYGXQc — Greg Owen (@Greg0wen) September 5, 2026

13.

Dover Park Run cancelled, port access disrupted, the lives of residents made more difficult. I am fed up with idiots coming to Dover to cause disruption. I bet if you asked any one of those “protesters” they wouldn’t know small boat crossing are down by 40%. Go home, enjoy… — Mike Tapp MP (@MikeTappTweets) September 5, 2026

14.

Motorist shares video of moment his car was blocked by masked-wearing protestors

Full story: https://t.co/wZnE5ucDA0 pic.twitter.com/uD9dsXyeXL — KentOnline (@Kent_Online) September 5, 2026

15.

On Wednesday 60 peaceful Just Stop Oil supporters were arrested and charged with "Willful Obstruction Highway". Today, masked men, with a history of violence, are blocking the port of Dover. I wonder how many will be arrested. pic.twitter.com/fAwn5e9RBd — Rangzen (@revoltinghippie) September 5, 2026

16.

compare this to the thousands of people who have been arrested for quietly holding signs in support of palestine action… https://t.co/bqMrnuqS8O — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) September 5, 2026

17.

A group of fanatical outsiders, wearing strange clothes that cover their faces, are disrupting our way of life. Apparently they're protesting fanatical outsiders who wear strange clothes, cover their faces and disrupt our way of life. https://t.co/QSJEdRs5CU — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 5, 2026

18.