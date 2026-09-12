Reform UK has received a total of £72m from crypto billionaires over two days, but Nigel Farage says they want “nothing” in return – 20 savage responses that are right on the money

News nigel farage Reform UK the UK

Reform UK’s controversial funding arrangements are back under scrutiny this weekend after it was reported that Nigel Farage’s party had received donations totalling £72m from two crypto billionaires over a two day period.

One donation of £36m came from Ben Delo, a British crypto billionaire once convicted in the US for failing to implement adequate anti-money laundering controls at his online derivatives platform company. He was later pardoned by Donald Trump.

Astounding story. Reform receives a *second* £36m donation from a crypto billionaire in 48 hours. Christopher Harborne- the £5m benefactor- has matched Ben Delo’s money pound for pound. £72m in total. Approaching US politics sort of money. https://t.co/trVTj0hfUv — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) September 12, 2026

That move inspired cryptocurrency tycoon Christopher Harborne to match Delo’s amount, donating £36m too. Harborne is also the man who gifted Farage £5m before he was first elected as an MP in 2024.

According to the BBC, “the £72m from the two donations is more than the total received by all UK political parties last year, which stood at just over £69m.”

NEW: Reform UK receives *second* £36m donation from another cryptocurrency billionaire, Christopher Harborne (who gave Nigel Farage the controversial £5m “gift” shortly before the last general election). It comes after fellow billionaire Ben Delo announced he was giving Reform… https://t.co/FtBoK3VD6I — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) September 12, 2026

Of the donations, Farage said: “Thanks to the generosity of Christopher Harborne and Ben Delo, Reform will now be able to fight and win the next general election on a level playing field.”

As you can imagine, the news provoked a big reaction online.

1.

£36m isn’t going to ‘level the playing field’ of the next general election. Its Reform taking from one person more in one day than Labour spent in the entire 2024 general election. And its all completely legal under our current and proposed donation laws. This is how the… https://t.co/VisYxIaR1Q — stellacreasy (@stellacreasy) September 11, 2026

2.

Convicted in the US. Pardoned by Trump. Record donation to Reform. Crypto-billionaires. Criminals. People who think they can buy and sell British politics. That’s who Reform stand for. That’s who they’ve always stood for. pic.twitter.com/IQI6rL4TiS — Paul Nowak (@nowak_paul) September 11, 2026

3.

The crypto industry just bought Britain. Farage receives SECOND £36m donation, this one from Christopher Harborne pic.twitter.com/8QqMQeDiRw — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) September 12, 2026

4.

£72 million will buy Reform a limitless number of targeted social media ads, not to mention billboards, battlebuses, personally addressed voter letters & all the more traditional means of delivering lies to voters. A potentially extinction-level threat to democracy in the UK. https://t.co/I2E0rxO9aa — Tom Scott 🇺🇦 (@Tom___Scott) September 12, 2026

5.

What have these crypto donors asked for in return? 🤔 https://t.co/xJRm4uApka — Jacob Collier MP (@JacobCollierMP) September 12, 2026

6.

Move along, nothing to see here. Just the party of the people doing party of the people things. https://t.co/IKcR5Beeo3 — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) September 12, 2026

7.

you could give Farage £90 on Cameo and get him to say big chungus, what the fuck you do you get out of him for £72 fucking million https://t.co/wyjVCSDvJp — Cuz (@HeIsTheCuz) September 12, 2026

8.

The best democracy money can buy… https://t.co/Rqn4ZiGgpk — John Aitken OBE (@johnaitken69) September 12, 2026

9.

We need to get this under control. Urgently. Our democracy is not for sale. https://t.co/2utpyRoNuw — Tom Bacon (@TomABacon) September 12, 2026

10.