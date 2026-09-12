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Reform UK has received a total of £72m from crypto billionaires over two days, but Nigel Farage says they want “nothing” in return – 20 savage responses that are right on the money

Michael White. Updated September 12th, 2026

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Reform UK’s controversial funding arrangements are back under scrutiny this weekend after it was reported that Nigel Farage’s party had received donations totalling £72m from two crypto billionaires over a two day period.

One donation of £36m came from Ben Delo, a British crypto billionaire once convicted in the US for failing to implement adequate anti-money laundering controls at his online derivatives platform company. He was later pardoned by Donald Trump.

That move inspired cryptocurrency tycoon Christopher Harborne to match Delo’s amount, donating £36m too. Harborne is also the man who gifted Farage £5m before he was first elected as an MP in 2024.

According to the BBC, “the £72m from the two donations is more than the total received by all UK political parties last year, which stood at just over £69m.”

Of the donations, Farage said: “Thanks to the generosity of Christopher Harborne and Ben Delo, Reform will now be able to fight and win the next general election on a level playing field.”

As you can imagine, the news provoked a big reaction online.

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