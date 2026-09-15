25 Funniest Threads Posts to Give Your Day a Lift

Social Media funny threads

The nights are really starting to draw in, the weather has accepted that it’s Autumn, and there’s Christmas stuff in the shops before we’ve even had Halloween. We need something to cheer us up.

Luckily, on Threads, they’ve been punning, captioning, and being generally funny, so we’ve collected 25 things that made us laugh.

We hope you find some new favourites.

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