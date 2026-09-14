Politics Angela Rayner Rachel Johnson

Angela Rayner fact-checking Rachel Johnson to her face is a supremely satisfying watch (and her crestfallen expression makes it even better)

John Plunkett. Updated September 14th, 2026

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Angela Rayner is back in the Cabinet under the country’s new PM Andy Burnham and good job too if this clip is anything to go by.

It’s Rayner taking issue with interviewer Rachel Johnson over the cost of supporting people and making sure everyone has a certain standard of living. Specifically, personal independence payments, or PIP.

Turns out Johnson hasn’t quite got the right end of the stick, and the moment Rayner puts her right is a proper joy.

Thought she was going to burst into tears there for a moment.

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