Angela Rayner fact-checking Rachel Johnson to her face is a supremely satisfying watch (and her crestfallen expression makes it even better)

Politics Angela Rayner Rachel Johnson

Angela Rayner is back in the Cabinet under the country’s new PM Andy Burnham and good job too if this clip is anything to go by.

It’s Rayner taking issue with interviewer Rachel Johnson over the cost of supporting people and making sure everyone has a certain standard of living. Specifically, personal independence payments, or PIP.

Turns out Johnson hasn’t quite got the right end of the stick, and the moment Rayner puts her right is a proper joy.

Well done to Angela Rayner for explaining to Rachel Johnson that PIP isn’t an out of work benefit, plenty of people who receive PIP are in work, and PIP enables them to do that pic.twitter.com/saFL3KKR1q — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) September 13, 2026

Thought she was going to burst into tears there for a moment.

Quite incredible Rachel Johnson gets paid actual money to spout her ignorance and stupidity — Robbo (@Robbouts) September 13, 2026

The PIP situation that is always ignored by those who scream cut benefits. At least Angela got the truth out there https://t.co/jRybCHCH19 — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) September 13, 2026

Some right-wing pundits seem determined to paint support as handouts for freeloaders. PIP can help disabled people stay in work. Breakfast clubs provide childcare so parents can get to work. How often do these basic facts need explaining? — Dick Whitfield (@Dickywhitfield) September 13, 2026

Who the fuck cares what Rachel Johnson’s view is on anything? So many posho-luvvies in Brit media, who are there purely because of their surname or toff connections. https://t.co/ShQBbSGUnP — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) September 14, 2026

See how Johnson glazed over. She’s not interested in a better understanding. She thinks she’s scoring points against the lower classes 🙄 — Jo-Anne Sharkey (@Sharkeys) September 13, 2026

Class distinction in a nutshell. Rayners back and better than ever. https://t.co/aPpMAGgBw8 — David NHS. THE BIG STEAL. (@davidagoodland) September 13, 2026

Why do the rich, like the Johnsons, care so much about depriving people who are struggling?! Labour need to jet boost the HMRC and Customs & Excise to go after Millionaires and Billionaires and US corporations! — Jbaw (@Jbaw10) September 13, 2026

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Source @SaulStaniforth