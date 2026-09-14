Nick Robinson’s Mrs Merton-style takedown of Richard Tice had everyone cheering

Politics mrs merton nick robinson Richard tice

To the studios of the Today programmes, where presenter Nick Robinson was naturally keen to ask Reform UK chairman Richard Tice about the combined £72m donations to Nigel Farage’s party over the last day or two.

The money came from two crypto currency billionaires and Robinson channels the spirt of the glorious Mrs Merton with this particular question, and people loved him for it.

Nick Robinson goes Mrs Merton on Richard Tice: “What do you think first attracted two crypto currency billionaires to give tens of millions of pounds to a party promising to cut their taxes, to limit regulation of their business, and limit competition for them as well?”#r4today pic.twitter.com/DlMDxvDDh6 — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) September 14, 2026

Well played, sir (no, not you Tice).

Maybe Robinson was inspired by this the previous day.

“So tell me Mr Farage, what was it about a system favoured by money launderers that allows donations to be totally untraceable that first attracted you to crypto?” pic.twitter.com/8rSn0DJ5lz — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) September 13, 2026

Great minds, obviously.

Booooooooom! I love this one. — Geoff Wall-Davis (@GeoffWallDavis) September 13, 2026

I was howling then turned it off 🤣🤣🤣 — Letty 🌹🌺🌷🪻🌻 (@LettySpoghetti) September 14, 2026

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Nick Robinson had the Comeback of the Day when Richard Tice suggested people should trust Reform UK’s compliance officer

Source @EddieBurfi