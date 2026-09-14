Politics mrs merton nick robinson Richard tice

Nick Robinson’s Mrs Merton-style takedown of Richard Tice had everyone cheering

John Plunkett. Updated September 14th, 2026

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To the studios of the Today programmes, where presenter Nick Robinson was naturally keen to ask Reform UK chairman Richard Tice about the combined £72m donations to Nigel Farage’s party over the last day or two.

The money came from two crypto currency billionaires and Robinson channels the spirt of the glorious Mrs Merton with this particular question, and people loved him for it.

Well played, sir (no, not you Tice).

Maybe Robinson was inspired by this the previous day.

Great minds, obviously.

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Nick Robinson had the Comeback of the Day when Richard Tice suggested people should trust Reform UK’s compliance officer

Source @EddieBurfi