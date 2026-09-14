A reporter asked Donald Trump what he uses AI for and his unusually tight-lipped response raised more questions than it answered

Politics

When it comes to serial liars like Donald Trump, the shorter answer, the deeper the truth.

If the big orange blowhard starts in on one of his rambling stories, it’s likely that more than 50 percent of what he’s saying never happened.

But when he cuts right to the point, it’s usually a revealing look into what’s really going on.

During one of his recent Air Force One press scrums, the subject of artificial intelligence came up. Trump tried to briefly engage in a conversation about the emerging technology before cutting the conversation short.

Q: Have you ever used AI yourself? Trump: Yeah, I use AI. Q: How do you use AI? Trump: You can use AI for a lot of things. Q: What do you use AI for? Trump: I don’t want to tell you that. pic.twitter.com/FkNBQGdsWe — Acyn (@Acyn) September 13, 2026

Anyone with a phone can see that the President uses AI almost exclusively to post slop on Truth Social, so when he tried to change the subject, Twitter users were happy to stay on topic.

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So basically, he doesn’t know shit about AI. — Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@4HumanUnity) September 13, 2026

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Trump refusing to say how he uses AI is Trump speak for not knowing what AI is. He refuses to regulate a technology he does not understand despite growing pleas from AI leaders to slow down and regulate the technology before it spirals out of control. https://t.co/Cb5pOUf9D6 — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary Account) (@MAGALieTracker) September 14, 2026

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its like when he wouldn’t share his favorite bible verse cuz he never read it 😂 — bacon (@steve2bacon) September 14, 2026

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“I don’t understand the question but I can never admit I don’t know something, which is a very valuable trait in a leader” https://t.co/ofcGEkt0A1 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 14, 2026

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He doesnt know how to use a printer or drive a car or tell time on a wrist watch. How’s he gonna know how to use AI? — Fred Tee 🇺🇲 (@TencicFred) September 14, 2026

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