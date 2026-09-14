Politics

A reporter asked Donald Trump what he uses AI for and his unusually tight-lipped response raised more questions than it answered

Saul Hutson. Updated September 14th, 2026

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When it comes to serial liars like Donald Trump, the shorter answer, the deeper the truth.

If the big orange blowhard starts in on one of his rambling stories, it’s likely that more than 50 percent of what he’s saying never happened.

But when he cuts right to the point, it’s usually a revealing look into what’s really going on.

During one of his recent Air Force One press scrums, the subject of artificial intelligence came up. Trump tried to briefly engage in a conversation about the emerging technology before cutting the conversation short.

Anyone with a phone can see that the President uses AI almost exclusively to post slop on Truth Social, so when he tried to change the subject, Twitter users were happy to stay on topic.

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