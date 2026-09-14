Politics diveristy donald trump
Donald Trump says America wasn’t built on diversity and every race, color, and creed dared disagree – 17 colorful clap backs
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is a real problem for Magas. Probably because racism drives their entire belief system.
Stupidity is a close second, however, and that came to light through a moronic statement Donald Trump made during an international trip to Ireland over the weekend.
Trump was in Ireland for *checks notes* oh for fuck’s sake, a golf tournament? Really? With everything else going on right now?
In any case, while in Ireland for a golf tournament, Trump controversially brought up a unified Ireland before boldly making this claim:
Trump: Our country wasn’t built on diversity. pic.twitter.com/bDXqCCPvda
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 12, 2026
It didn’t take long for anyone with even a middle school understanding of world and United States history to chime in on Twitter to point out the many ways Trump misspoke.
1.
“Our country wasn’t built on diversity” is a wild way to describe a country built on Indigenous land, enslaved African labor, and generations of immigrants from all over the world. Ignorant white people like him always try to rewrite history! https://t.co/W2yW3b7Rs2
— 🦂THEE Auntie with no kids♏️ (@prmade313raised) September 12, 2026
2.
Said while visiting Ireland. 🇮🇪
Over 6,000,000 Irish people have emigrated to America since 1820. They literally helped build America.
— OfTheNorth (@CanadianBlueDem) September 12, 2026
3.
It is called, or was called the “melting pot” for a reason! I grew up proud of the diversity!
— Bryan Taft (@taft_bryan) September 12, 2026
4.
Actually it was, specifically slaves https://t.co/dXjDoZdvta
— Canada Goose 🇨🇦 (@CanadaGoose911) September 12, 2026
5.
*Diversity built this country.*. Unbelievable a US president on foreign soil showing just how stupid he is about the history of the country he’s leader of.
— Claire S 🤍 (@SaintLaurant) September 12, 2026
6.
They hate it when you call them racists though
— That Nets Fan 🏀 (@NetsGuy15) September 12, 2026
7.
Wild, ahistorical statement. Trump will go down as the first truly modern day, white supremacist president since Woodrow Wilson. https://t.co/kQjxC664FA
— Keith Murphy (@murphdogg29) September 12, 2026