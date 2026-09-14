Politics diveristy donald trump

Donald Trump says America wasn’t built on diversity and every race, color, and creed dared disagree – 17 colorful clap backs

Saul Hutson. Updated September 14th, 2026

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Diversity, equity, and inclusion is a real problem for Magas. Probably because racism drives their entire belief system.

Stupidity is a close second, however, and that came to light through a moronic statement Donald Trump made during an international trip to Ireland over the weekend.

Trump was in Ireland for *checks notes* oh for fuck’s sake, a golf tournament? Really? With everything else going on right now?

In any case, while in Ireland for a golf tournament, Trump controversially brought up a unified Ireland before boldly making this claim:

It didn’t take long for anyone with even a middle school understanding of world and United States history to chime in on Twitter to point out the many ways Trump misspoke.

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