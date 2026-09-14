Donald Trump says America wasn’t built on diversity and every race, color, and creed dared disagree – 17 colorful clap backs

Politics diveristy donald trump

Diversity, equity, and inclusion is a real problem for Magas. Probably because racism drives their entire belief system.

Stupidity is a close second, however, and that came to light through a moronic statement Donald Trump made during an international trip to Ireland over the weekend.

Trump was in Ireland for *checks notes* oh for fuck’s sake, a golf tournament? Really? With everything else going on right now?

In any case, while in Ireland for a golf tournament, Trump controversially brought up a unified Ireland before boldly making this claim:

Trump: Our country wasn’t built on diversity. pic.twitter.com/bDXqCCPvda — Acyn (@Acyn) September 12, 2026

It didn’t take long for anyone with even a middle school understanding of world and United States history to chime in on Twitter to point out the many ways Trump misspoke.

1.

“Our country wasn’t built on diversity” is a wild way to describe a country built on Indigenous land, enslaved African labor, and generations of immigrants from all over the world. Ignorant white people like him always try to rewrite history! https://t.co/W2yW3b7Rs2 — 🦂THEE Auntie with no kids♏️ (@prmade313raised) September 12, 2026

2.

Said while visiting Ireland. 🇮🇪

Over 6,000,000 Irish people have emigrated to America since 1820. They literally helped build America. — OfTheNorth (@CanadianBlueDem) September 12, 2026

3.

It is called, or was called the “melting pot” for a reason! I grew up proud of the diversity! — Bryan Taft (@taft_bryan) September 12, 2026

4.

Actually it was, specifically slaves https://t.co/dXjDoZdvta — Canada Goose 🇨🇦 (@CanadaGoose911) September 12, 2026

5.

*Diversity built this country.*. Unbelievable a US president on foreign soil showing just how stupid he is about the history of the country he’s leader of. — Claire S 🤍 (@SaintLaurant) September 12, 2026

6.

They hate it when you call them racists though — That Nets Fan 🏀 (@NetsGuy15) September 12, 2026

7.