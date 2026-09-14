A woman journalist asked Donald Trump about the Dublin protests against him and his feeble reply was straight out of his presidential playbook

US donald trump ireland

Donald Trump’s been on a two-day visit to Ireland, partly to meet the Irish political high-ups but mostly to attend the Irish Open which just happened to be taking place on one of his golf courses.

Not everyone was pleased to see the American president, obviously, not least the people who took the time to protest against him in Dublin.

So it was only natural that this particular journalist should ask him about it and we mention it not only because it was a question worth asking but because Trump’s answer was straight off page one of the presidential playbook.

Q: Did you see any footage of the protest against your visit in Dublin and what do you make of it? TRUMP: I don’t know. You know, You remind me of somebody. A very cute Irish singer who passed away recently. You know who that is? Sinead! You look like Sinead O’Connor. That’s a… pic.twitter.com/TaTqLnJFAj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 13, 2026

Nothing compares to Trump. And thank goodness for that.

1.

Classic deflection from Fat Caligula: doesn’t like the question (especially when it comes from a woman) so he addresses her appearance instead. Of course he saw the protests in Ireland. The whole fucking world has seen them. We all hate his fucking guts. pic.twitter.com/ccX4ubQepB — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) September 13, 2026

2.

They ask him a question, he doesn’t answer, changes the subject, and they don’t go back at him with the question again. This seemingly insignificant pattern, which happens 50 times a day, allows him to maintain 30% approval and the world gets decimated. Part of normalization. — The Shallow State (@OurShallowState) September 13, 2026

3.

4.

Sinéad O’Conner would abhor being referred to as “a very cute Irish singer.” Every single thing this garbage human does is disrespectful to someone. Such a tiny man. https://t.co/3DShV7B9BG — Monkey Chunk (@ChunkMonkeys) September 13, 2026

5.

“You look like a singer that just passed away” ??? This guy is so demented — Greg 🚭🚯 (@gregalmonte_) September 13, 2026

6.

Ireland, we apologize for this. We did not vote for this. Elon did this. Americans have nothing to do with anything he says or does. — GraceLynn (@FullOfGraceUS) September 13, 2026

7.

Even for him Trump this is a strange fucking thing to say https://t.co/pj6v8bNPJg — Scott Reid (@_scottreid) September 13, 2026

8.

Trump flirting and avoiding the Irish protest question. https://t.co/5C4V2TyCQs — Reilly Belle Air 💙🚺🌈💪 🌊 💙 (@ReillyBelle57) September 13, 2026

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Source @atrupar