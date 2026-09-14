US donald trump ireland

A woman journalist asked Donald Trump about the Dublin protests against him and his feeble reply was straight out of his presidential playbook

John Plunkett. Updated September 14th, 2026

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Donald Trump’s been on a two-day visit to Ireland, partly to meet the Irish political high-ups but mostly to attend the Irish Open which just happened to be taking place on one of his golf courses.

Not everyone was pleased to see the American president, obviously, not least the people who took the time to protest against him in Dublin.

So it was only natural that this particular journalist should ask him about it and we mention it not only because it was a question worth asking but because Trump’s answer was straight off page one of the presidential playbook.

Nothing compares to Trump. And thank goodness for that.

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