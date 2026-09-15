US AI donald trump

Donald Trump said that the only control needed over AI is a strong and smart president, and the internet responded as one – 23 scathing clapbacks

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 15th, 2026

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You should, by now, have seen the news that AI industry insiders believe that there’s a much higher than zero chance that their product could kill all humans within ten years. If you haven’t heard that, Alexa is probably hiding it from you.

Here’s Newsnight’s Victoria Derbyshire reacting appropriately to that information.

And she only said “Wow!” because the BBC frowns upon its presenters saying “Shit!” on live TV.

On Monday, Donald Trump shared his expert opinion on the matter, as we were all obviously hoping he would.

He wasn’t done.

You know that cartoon dog in the flames meme? Well, for some reason, that’s all we can think of right now. As you can imagine, the internet’s fears were not dispelled.

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