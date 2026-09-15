US AI donald trump

You should, by now, have seen the news that AI industry insiders believe that there’s a much higher than zero chance that their product could kill all humans within ten years. If you haven’t heard that, Alexa is probably hiding it from you.

Here’s Newsnight’s Victoria Derbyshire reacting appropriately to that information.

“You just said that 10% doesn’t seem an unreasonable estimate that AI could kill all humans” “Yes” “Wow… oh my God.”@vicderbyshire speaks to Nobel Prize Winner and so-called ‘Godfather of AI’ Geoffrey Hinton about predictions by an Anthropic researcher that there’s a more… pic.twitter.com/sGYQI57REF — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) September 9, 2026

And she only said “Wow!” because the BBC frowns upon its presenters saying “Shit!” on live TV.

On Monday, Donald Trump shared his expert opinion on the matter, as we were all obviously hoping he would.

The only control or “guardrails” that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades! The Trump Administration has stopped AI “people” from doing bad, or potentially bad, “things,“ like Dario (Anthropic!), who is now pretending to be a… pic.twitter.com/DZPJW5YkzZ — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) September 14, 2026

He wasn’t done.

The claim that “AI is going to take over the World” is a Hoax, just like Global “Warming,” where everyone was going to be dead by now, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, UKRAINE, UKRAINE, UKRAINE, or Impeachment Hoax #1, or Impeachment Hoax #2. These are all Radical Left Dumocrats, who… pic.twitter.com/YfkO1f5ELM — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) September 14, 2026

You know that cartoon dog in the flames meme? Well, for some reason, that’s all we can think of right now. As you can imagine, the internet’s fears were not dispelled.

1.

2.

Does he know one? https://t.co/AObm7GP20G — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 14, 2026

3.

4.

This is the scariest thing he could have possibly said https://t.co/iNEgCElH4J — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) September 14, 2026

5.

In that case, the US should probably get a smart president. https://t.co/xsmCwqpKFz — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) September 14, 2026

6.

Insanity. Thanks again, Trump voters. Every day you curse us with a brand new dose of corruption, incompetence and stupidity. pic.twitter.com/Il7ucsDlVo — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 14, 2026

7.

The worlds dumbest President will ALWAYS side with the billionaires over what's good for America & the little guy. pic.twitter.com/izvuo1RhCf — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) September 14, 2026

8.

9.

Which is exactly what we don't have right now https://t.co/vfLxboBNO5 — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) September 14, 2026

10.

11.

It is some sort of sick, cosmic joke that we got *this* administration at the hinge of history https://t.co/1SY3wySh11 — Dan (@BishopPair) September 14, 2026

12.