Science AI Newsnight Victoria Derbyshire

To the studios of Newsnight now, where the estimable presenter Victoria Derbyshire was finding out just how serious a threat AI might be to the future of humanity.

Here she is chatting to Nobel Prize Winner and so-called ‘Godfather of AI’ Geoffrey Hinton and her response – unusual for a TV news presenter you might think – surely speaks for us all.

“You just said that 10% doesn’t seem an unreasonable estimate that AI could kill all humans” “Yes” “Wow… oh my God.”@vicderbyshire speaks to Nobel Prize Winner and so-called ‘Godfather of AI’ Geoffrey Hinton about predictions by an Anthropic researcher that there’s a more… pic.twitter.com/sGYQI57REF — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) September 9, 2026

Victoria Derbyshire: “You just said 10% does not seem an unreasonable estimate that AI could kill all humans?” Prof Geoffrey Hinton: “Yes” VD: “Wow, OMG” PGh: “Yes” VD: “How, how could it kill us all?” PGH: “If it’s much smarter than us, there’s so many ways of doing it, I don’t think it’s worth speculating” VD: “Actually I do want to know that, how, could you give me one example?” PGH: “It could cause complete chaos just by talking to people, design biological and computer viruses, devastating cyber attacks – there’s just countless other ways it could get rid of us if it wanted to”

And these people surely said it best.

1.

You know it’s getting real when the anchors are breaking character. https://t.co/Tlim1JjwdH — The Happy Smiler ⏸️ (@artchad) September 9, 2026

2.

Her reaction gave me chills. It really does seem like the world is waking up. “You just said that 10% doesn’t seem an unreasonable estimate that AI could kill all humans” “Yes” “Wow… oh my God.” https://t.co/Asqnvin4iN — Haven Harms (@haventropy) September 9, 2026

3.

There are days when I realise that I haven’t quite got used to living in Dystopia yet. https://t.co/LXP3r62HkH — Annette Dittert  (@annettedittert) September 10, 2026

4.

Aren’t the psychos currently running the tech industry & AI who destroy everything to feed their unimaginable wealth & power & who are currently building luxury bunkers to protect themselves from the apocalypse the ones we need to stop 🥺? Why are we handing the future to them? https://t.co/g6T4MCcCuN — Tanita Tikaram💙 (@tanita_tikaram) September 10, 2026

5.

Go to the 41-second mark here for the BBC’s presenter’s reaction. A five-alarm fire, and think of how many people are focused on culture war-ing. Anyone in power going to wake up? https://t.co/kccXEizVOg — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) September 10, 2026

6.

This is scary, scary stuff. https://t.co/kqbeYFBq7P — Mike Carlton (@MikeCarlton01) September 10, 2026

7.