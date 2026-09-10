Science AI Newsnight Victoria Derbyshire

Victoria Derbyshire’s eye-opening response to the threat posed by AI to humanity surely speaks for us all

John Plunkett. Updated September 10th, 2026

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To the studios of Newsnight now, where the estimable presenter Victoria Derbyshire was finding out just how serious a threat AI might be to the future of humanity.

Here she is chatting to Nobel Prize Winner and so-called ‘Godfather of AI’ Geoffrey Hinton and her response – unusual for a TV news presenter you might think – surely speaks for us all.

Victoria Derbyshire: “You just said 10% does not seem an unreasonable estimate that AI could kill all humans?”

Prof Geoffrey Hinton: “Yes”

VD: “Wow, OMG”

PGh: “Yes”

VD: “How, how could it kill us all?”

PGH: “If it’s much smarter than us, there’s so many ways of doing it, I don’t think it’s worth speculating”

VD: “Actually I do want to know that, how, could you give me one example?”

PGH: “It could cause complete chaos just by talking to people, design biological and computer viruses, devastating cyber attacks – there’s just countless other ways it could get rid of us if it wanted to”

And these people surely said it best.

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