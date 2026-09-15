Politics Laila Cunningham nigel farage

Reform UK-er Laila Cunningham said her beloved Nigel Farage always ‘brings receipts’ and it was a simply magnificent own goal

John Plunkett. Updated September 15th, 2026

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You’ll be familiar with a little bit of the work of Reform UK-er and London mayoral hopeful Laila Cunningham, whose been at it again on Twitter begging up her beloved leader.

Cunningham presumably thought she’d got a proper slam dunk after she suggested that unlike other party leaders, Nigel Farage always ‘brings receipts’, instilling in him some sort of political credibility invisible to everybody else’s naked eye.

And we’re glad she did, in a way, because it rather presented the good people of Twitter with a joyous open goal, into which they were only too happy to hoof the ball. Many times over.

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Source @policylaila Image screen grab