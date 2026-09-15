Reform UK-er Laila Cunningham said her beloved Nigel Farage always ‘brings receipts’ and it was a simply magnificent own goal

Politics Laila Cunningham nigel farage

You’ll be familiar with a little bit of the work of Reform UK-er and London mayoral hopeful Laila Cunningham, whose been at it again on Twitter begging up her beloved leader.

Cunningham presumably thought she’d got a proper slam dunk after she suggested that unlike other party leaders, Nigel Farage always ‘brings receipts’, instilling in him some sort of political credibility invisible to everybody else’s naked eye.

Unlike other leaders, Nigel brings receipts. https://t.co/QgWdQWDQxg — Laila Cunningham (@policylaila) September 13, 2026

And we’re glad she did, in a way, because it rather presented the good people of Twitter with a joyous open goal, into which they were only too happy to hoof the ball. Many times over.

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Receipts? He strikes me more as an off the books cash-in-hand type of guy. — Tony (@TonyB_1997) September 14, 2026

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The £5m was secret without receipts. 😊 https://t.co/syqhyzSYyW — Bob Morgan 🇬🇧🇺🇦 💙 (@Bbmorg) September 14, 2026

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🤣🤣🤣🤦🏻‍♂️ He’s literally hiding the receipts, constantly! That’s why your party is in such a mess and on the brink of dying 🥴 pic.twitter.com/D7yINVnY5u — Jim Nauseum 2.0 (@jim_nauseum2) September 14, 2026

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That will make the Standards Commission, police and NCA investigations much quicker!! https://t.co/oHmdKfe7WK — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) September 14, 2026

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You sure? Nigel resigned from being an MP so he could hide the receipts 🤔🤔🤔 — kerry ✊💙Dont let Farage kill our NHS (@hewitson10) September 13, 2026

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And Channel 4 brings video of those receipts. https://t.co/oHmdKfe7WK — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) September 15, 2026

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Nick Robinson’s Mrs Merton-style takedown of Richard Tice had everyone cheering

Source @policylaila Image screen grab