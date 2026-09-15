Politics Isabel Oakeshott Reform UK

Isabel Oakeshott claimed the crypto billionaire donors want nothing from Reform because they’re already rich enough, and the chinny reckon stretched to Dubai and back – 21 highly sceptical responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 15th, 2026

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Reform rent-a-gob and economic migrant to Dubai, Isabel Oakeshott, is often to be found running interference for the party that used to be led by her fiancé Richard Tice, until he was unceremoniously bumped by Nigel Farage before the general election.

With increased scrutiny over what two crypto billionaires could possibly want from the party with a range of policies to make life easier and more lucrative for the crypto industry, she’s been popping up again with some seriously questionable logic.

Here she is on Talk TV (again).

She posted the same theory on Twitter. It still didn’t hold any water.

Funny how people seem to think crypto billionaires would spend £36m “trying to buy influence” over crypto regulation. Guys -they’ve already made more money than they know what to do with. They don’t need anything from anyone

Jimmy Hill, stroking his chin and looking highly sceptical

As the great Jimmy Hill (in gif form) implied there – LOL, No!

That was the verdict online, too.

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