Isabel Oakeshott claimed the crypto billionaire donors want nothing from Reform because they’re already rich enough, and the chinny reckon stretched to Dubai and back – 21 highly sceptical responses

Politics Isabel Oakeshott Reform UK

Reform rent-a-gob and economic migrant to Dubai, Isabel Oakeshott, is often to be found running interference for the party that used to be led by her fiancé Richard Tice, until he was unceremoniously bumped by Nigel Farage before the general election.

With increased scrutiny over what two crypto billionaires could possibly want from the party with a range of policies to make life easier and more lucrative for the crypto industry, she’s been popping up again with some seriously questionable logic.

Here she is on Talk TV (again).

Probably one of the most farcical denials I have ever heard……….. why would billionaires want more?…..pic.twitter.com/kkqLubz8PF — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) September 14, 2026

She posted the same theory on Twitter. It still didn’t hold any water.

As the great Jimmy Hill (in gif form) implied there – LOL, No!

That was the verdict online, too.

1.

Ah yes, the well-known philanthropic urge to casually drop £36 million on politics just out of sheer boredom. History is famous for billionaires reaching a point where they say, 'You know what? I've got enough money and power now, it's time to get a hobby.' https://t.co/nultuAJsuQ — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) September 14, 2026

2.

Very psychologically naive Greedy people never stop being greedy. They never have enough Look at Trump https://t.co/HHxxC2fT3V — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) September 15, 2026

3.

Yes Isabel, that’s the thing about the hyper rich, they’re always satisfied with how much they have and never want any more😂 https://t.co/hpAcZhv8Kw — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) September 14, 2026

4.

Yeah, billionaires famously only get to about £1bn or so in wealth and then call it a day A good example is Elon Musk who went from a billionaire in 2012 to become a TRILLIONAIRE about four months ago https://t.co/lVglEPNXVu — David (@Zero_4) September 14, 2026

5.

Translation: Fiancé Richard is up to his neck in all this as well so I need you all to look the other way! https://t.co/qZxNlzMxqy — Tim Cooke 🇮🇱 🇬🇧 (@sqlblues) September 14, 2026

6.

Isabel drops the hottest take so far on Reform's crypto-bro takeover. Apparently, rich people don't buy influence in politics. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/bfA5TXCHnF — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) September 14, 2026

7.

Yeah crypto billionaires would be the last people interested in crypto deregulation and Trump didn’t run a pump a dump as soon as he got into power and made 1.5 billion using Trump coin, because he thought he already had enough money — Flaps OHoolahan (@FlapsO_Hoolahan) September 14, 2026

8.

Isabel is right, mega wealthy people have always down the years been happy with how much money & influence they have. https://t.co/ifCXjEPs46 — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) September 14, 2026

9.

Yeah because we all know rich people DESPISE getting

richer! It's why when you look at people involved in tax evasion schemes, it's always the poorest of the poor and never millionaires 🤦‍♂️😂 https://t.co/HUDYqMliUs — Jose Ramos (@Journo_Jose) September 14, 2026

10.

Why did Nigel Farage try to lobby the Bank of England then? https://t.co/Xi28iZY0Rm — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) September 14, 2026

11.