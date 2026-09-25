Donald and Melania Trump’s furious faces had the internet hooked – 21 favourite memes, mentions, and general mockery

US donald trump melania trump

The US is currently hosting the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, and Donald Trump has been kissing arse like there’s no tomorrow.

Trump on Xi: “He looks strong, vibrant and fit” pic.twitter.com/b1lm4lvo2p — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 24, 2026

It’s unlikely that Xi has been impressed, particularly after getting off to an awkward start when Trump’s reaction to a jet overhead was in stark contrast to – well, everyone else around him.

Trump winces in pain during the loud military flyover as Xi shows no reaction pic.twitter.com/iUMvnhYZn9 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 23, 2026

A lot of people were pretty horrified as Trump mocked his predecessor, Joe Biden, by drawing President Xi’s attention to the puerile autopen image that has taken the place of the 46th president’s official portrait.

There is something so unAmerican and so disturbing about an American president demeaning and poking fun at a fellow American president in the presence of a communist leader, while the previous president is battling cancer. It’s just so sickening. pic.twitter.com/rT0kDBhvC2 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 24, 2026

A photo of the couple on the White House balcony, courtesy of photographer Chip Somodevilla, seemed to capture an unguarded moment that they might just have preferred to be a lot more guarded than it was.

For just a moment, the world saw their true nature. This is a real photo. F*cking chilling. pic.twitter.com/oCLvMARsG3 — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) September 25, 2026

It prompted a wave of spectacular mockery, including these gems.

1.

why do they always look so miserable. pic.twitter.com/5IHUs9z59a — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 24, 2026

2.

Here's a new photo of the happy and vivacious couple, enjoying life, and privately contemplating how they can do more good for the world.

True love is such a wonderful thing. pic.twitter.com/e51s3DgsCn — The Shallow State (@OurShallowState) September 24, 2026

3.

American Gothic is sexier and more loving pic.twitter.com/Oo6w6hIEWn — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) September 25, 2026

4.

It's like a poster for a horror movie. pic.twitter.com/IIh77oWLFw — Jane of the North (@JaneotN) September 25, 2026

5.

What happened?

Did he shit his pants in front of them? https://t.co/GiHac3woKi — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 24, 2026

6.

Xi is like, "Who the fuck are these weirdos?" pic.twitter.com/SznGWsQuiy — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) September 25, 2026

7.

The love affair continues … pic.twitter.com/KpcOJTcYfn — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 25, 2026

8.

My parents when my sister and I got caught pinching each other in church pic.twitter.com/k6jRFwbaeg — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) September 24, 2026

9.

This is NOT AI. This is an actual photograph today. America is in real trouble. And the next 45 days will see the height of Trump's insanity. pic.twitter.com/6hWpFOuorU — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) September 25, 2026

10.

Donald Trump thinks he looks tough when he poses like this but he looks like a petulant child whose mommy has taken away his Game Boy until he cleans his room. pic.twitter.com/2jxIgtf5oe — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) September 25, 2026

11.