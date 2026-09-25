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Donald and Melania Trump’s furious faces had the internet hooked – 21 favourite memes, mentions, and general mockery

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 25th, 2026

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The US is currently hosting the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, and Donald Trump has been kissing arse like there’s no tomorrow.

It’s unlikely that Xi has been impressed, particularly after getting off to an awkward start when Trump’s reaction to a jet overhead was in stark contrast to – well, everyone else around him.

A lot of people were pretty horrified as Trump mocked his predecessor, Joe Biden, by drawing President Xi’s attention to the puerile autopen image that has taken the place of the 46th president’s official portrait.

A photo of the couple on the White House balcony, courtesy of photographer Chip Somodevilla, seemed to capture an unguarded moment that they might just have preferred to be a lot more guarded than it was.

It prompted a wave of spectacular mockery, including these gems.

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