Life baseball fail marriage

This husband was caught on live TV making the biggest mistake of his marriage at a baseball game and got absolutely roasted by the announcers (and the entire internet)

Saul Hutson. Updated September 24th, 2026

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Every relationship is different. Each partner takes on different responsibilities. There’s no one right way to achieve marital bliss.

That being said, when you have a newborn and you are at a major sporting event and one of you is hungry and the other one of you has a baby strapped to your chest, maybe go get some nachos so mom can have a second to relax.

That was clearly not top of mind for this young man and his wife at a recent San Francisco Giants baseball game in California.

It might be now, though, because the cameras caught the husband waiting anxiously for his wife to bring back a stack of food with a newborn on her chest.

The announcers were happy to roast the guy in real time as the scene unfolded. Twitter did the rest.

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