This husband was caught on live TV making the biggest mistake of his marriage at a baseball game and got absolutely roasted by the announcers (and the entire internet)

Life baseball fail marriage

Every relationship is different. Each partner takes on different responsibilities. There’s no one right way to achieve marital bliss.

That being said, when you have a newborn and you are at a major sporting event and one of you is hungry and the other one of you has a baby strapped to your chest, maybe go get some nachos so mom can have a second to relax.

That was clearly not top of mind for this young man and his wife at a recent San Francisco Giants baseball game in California.

It might be now, though, because the cameras caught the husband waiting anxiously for his wife to bring back a stack of food with a newborn on her chest.

The announcers were happy to roast the guy in real time as the scene unfolded. Twitter did the rest.

1.

I’m so glad they roasted his ass live on air like that https://t.co/nogu0iJWyW — Alexis Jade (@Msalexisjade) September 23, 2026

2.

that dad is getting DRAGGED. I love it https://t.co/5nvyQYwAeK — Jess (@_GamerBabeJess) September 23, 2026

3.

I hope that lady sees this and reevaluates her relationship. If there wasn’t a bigger sign to leave his ass, here it fucking is. — LadyBrokeAndPoor (@LadyLobeliaLair) September 23, 2026

4.

Better to be single than to be a woman that ends up like this… — (@crown_mystic) September 23, 2026

5.

For anyone saying she was doing a diaper change its ok. He could of got the food while she did that. The seats arent going anywhere. Didn’t even take the food out of her hands so she can get settled tells me everything. Just starts eating. This stressed me out watching it. — Chicago Mike (@ChicagoMike85) September 23, 2026

6.

“the divorce came out of nowhere” — Mara Vallejo │Healthcare SEO & content strategy (@health_seo) September 23, 2026

7.