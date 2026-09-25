Ash Sarkar had the perfect response to an angry Question Time audience member’s defence of the so-called patriotic anti-immigration gangs

Politics Ash Sarkar Question Time

On Thursday, gangs of initially masked men dressed in black surrounded a police station in Basingstoke, where far-right Tommy Robinson ally and anti-immigration thug, Daniel Thomas, was being held after broadcasting himself stabbing a dinghy with a rescue worker on board.

No-one can pretend that is not threatening and intimidating for locals wherever they turn up. The people of Basingstoke have done nothing to have to suffer this.pic.twitter.com/uXOitqnGIM — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) September 24, 2026

The issue came up during BBC’s Question Time, with the panellists pondering this –

‘Should we be more worried about protesters than people on small boats?’

Novara Media’s Ash Sarkar addressed the elephant in the room.

"I don't think they've got anything to do with patriotism… I think that this is small penis behaviour, quite frankly"@AyoCaesar on the far right racist thugs #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/IaHG833NPz — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) September 24, 2026

One obviously right-wing audience member was angry at her critcism of the mobs.

Watch their exchange.

I wonder if this guy is one of those left wing plants that Richard Tice and Zia Yusuf always complain about.

Well done to Ash Sarkar for standing up to him.

#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/sOJOE0axOB — Mike H (@mikoh123) September 24, 2026

“The thing that I’m opposing here is the politics of hatred and division, and this kind of violent fantasizing that then expresses itself in slashing boats when people are vulnerable and at sea. That is wrong. It’s wrong whoever does it.”

Who could argue with that sentiment? Erm …these model citizens, apparently.

Well done that man in the audience for telling it exactly as it is Decent people being treated like absolute shit for standing up & pointing out the CLEAR & OBVIOUS DECLINE of their country unfolding in front of their eyes in real time. — Nick (@NickyHaywo65566) September 24, 2026

Oh, fuck off. He went on Question Time, said exactly what millions are thinking and didn’t buckle when Sarkar tried to shout him down. That’s not a “plant”, that’s someone with the balls to say it to her face. Good on him. More of that, not less. — Alf Garnett (@knillkevin) September 25, 2026

That man was correct

Hate and division comes from the far left — Tj (@missTJ_pink) September 25, 2026

Not everyone felt like that, though. There was a virtual round of applause for her handling of the situation, and some serious concerns about the audience member.

1.

Good to see the carefully balanced Question Time audience includes patriots who look like they have more balaclavas than teeth.#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/TlTsJ1GfzX — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) September 24, 2026

2.

He forgot his balaclava and black uniform. — Bearded Wonder (@MeBeardedWonder) September 24, 2026

3.

Either vote wisely or that is the future………. evolution appears to be regressingpic.twitter.com/uc8gzHWG0Z — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) September 24, 2026

4.

He definitely watches GB News before he brushes his teeth. All he has is buzzwords. pic.twitter.com/YzoH5LPUU2 — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) September 24, 2026

5.

Absolute bellend! Restore in one picture 😳😳 — Rabster88 (@rabster88) September 24, 2026

6.

Great quote from Ash Sarkar on #bbcqt 'small penis behaviour'

The state of this. pic.twitter.com/ck0oLO14c3 — The Receipts UK ♿ (@david_hollas) September 24, 2026

7.

Sad …yano…you called them nazis yet cant say one time it actually happend — Natalie (@natalie_17) September 24, 2026

8.

He’s just parroting rhetoric. No substance, just noise dressed up as outrage. Embarrassing echo chamber. — (@craftymuvva) September 24, 2026

9.

Wtf I am agreeing with Ash Sarkar about something (she's wrong about face masks though) https://t.co/iBPkKsBmG6 — (@akephalos_SK) September 24, 2026

10.

I'd guess @Nigel_Farage will be booking him as special guest at the next Reform conference — Barneso (@barnes_barneso) September 24, 2026

11.

If it walks like a duck

And quacks like a duck

It’s a fucking duck! — TrickieTree (@DeepGaribaldi) September 24, 2026

12.

'Mongo only pawn in game of life.' — Amjad Khan 💙 🇪🇺 (@SmartCircleComm) September 24, 2026

13.

Do not vote Reform – this is the potential result https://t.co/dbRS5iOsXT — DH 💙👩‍🦰 (@daphneh236) September 25, 2026

14.

This is what we are dealing with 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/s8bEHRLPcp — Ann Edwards (@AnnEd24601) September 24, 2026

There were more sympathetic points of view on the man’s position, which also avoided joining him in his bigotry. Like this one.

Ash Sarkar dealt with him very well and with patience. He's probably had a difficult life by the look of him and thinks immigrants and the left are to blame for it, egged on by social media rage bait. How does anyone pull people like him back from the edge? That's the challenge. — Postcards From Protest (@PostFromProtest) September 24, 2026

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