US donald trump Laura Loomer president xi

This mega Maga was furious Xi Jinping didn’t show appropriate respect for the National Anthem and was brutally owned into next year

John Plunkett. Updated September 24th, 2026

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There are Magas and there are mega Magas, and they don’t come much more mega than Laura Loomer, who if she isn’t Donald Trump’s number one fan, then she’s definitely in the top two.

Loomer’s Twitter bio also describes herself as an ‘investigate journalist’ which feels apt to mention here after she took great offence at China’s president Xi not showing sufficient respect for the American national anthem.

Here’s what Xi did (or rather didn’t) …

And we can only imagine how far Loomer’s eyeballs were bulging out of their sockets as she wrote this.

It really didn’t need too much investigating to explain why, and these people surely said it best.

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Or if you prefer it especially NSFW …

Steady on, people!

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