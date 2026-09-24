This mega Maga was furious Xi Jinping didn’t show appropriate respect for the National Anthem and was brutally owned into next year

US donald trump Laura Loomer president xi

There are Magas and there are mega Magas, and they don’t come much more mega than Laura Loomer, who if she isn’t Donald Trump’s number one fan, then she’s definitely in the top two.

Loomer’s Twitter bio also describes herself as an ‘investigate journalist’ which feels apt to mention here after she took great offence at China’s president Xi not showing sufficient respect for the American national anthem.

Here’s what Xi did (or rather didn’t) …

President Xi refuses to show respect during the National Anthem pic.twitter.com/jreJaDbqCa — USA NEWS 🇺🇸 (@usanewshq) September 23, 2026

And we can only imagine how far Loomer’s eyeballs were bulging out of their sockets as she wrote this.

It really didn’t need too much investigating to explain why, and these people surely said it best.

1.

Girl, why the fuck would he? He’s the president of China, not running for congress in Texas 😂 — Jose M (@JMLV51) September 23, 2026

2.

3.

Trump refused to put his hand of the Bible

When he was sworn in. What is the bigger offense? — Drew Krenke (@KrenkeDrew) September 23, 2026

4.

This woman genuinely is a complete idiot. https://t.co/QUCYBnzsyB — Arnaud Bertrand (@RnaudBertrand) September 23, 2026

5.

Breaking news: Influencer accidentally reveals that she doesn't realize that not everyone in the world is 'Murican — Nury Vittachi (@NuryVittachi) September 23, 2026

6.

I thought he was Chinese? pic.twitter.com/Kyod5KTPLG — Kaizen (@kidorMrwright) September 23, 2026

7.

There’s actually a fucking crazy explanation for this https://t.co/AxqdGuMFAj — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) September 24, 2026

8.

Xi Jinping is a Chinese national. He has no obligation to put his hand over his heart for the US national anthem. Would you expect Trump to put his hand over his heart for the Chinese national anthem? — Cyrus Janssen (@thecyrusjanssen) September 24, 2026

9.

You are such a crazy idiot🙄 — Li Zexin 李泽欣 (@XH_Lee23) September 23, 2026

Or if you prefer it especially NSFW …

Well he’s not American you dumb fucking cunt — Mia Thermopolis (@shutupmxia) September 23, 2026

Steady on, people!

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