What does the most annoying person you work with do that annoys you most? – 17 infuriating workplace habits

Round Ups r/AskUK

It’s a sad fact of life that workplaces often contain irritating people. And unlike the real world, you can’t just tell them to change their ways for fear of getting fired.

You can still bitch about them on the internet though. And that’s just what PaddedValls did by posing the following question to r/AskUK:

‘What does the most annoying person you work with do that annoys you most?’

They even kicked things off with their own tale of workplace woe:

‘I work with a guy who just cannot stop talking. Whether it’s ADHD or whatever, he just does not shut up. ‘Every morning he gives everyone a run down on what he did the night before (usually goes into great details about the argument he’s had with his wife) even though no-one has ever, EVER asked. ‘If you happen to be having a conversation near him, but not involving him, he will jump in if he has an opinion on what’s being discussed.’ ‘Noise cancelling headphones have been a godsend.’

These top replies prove that hell is other people…

1.

‘An absolute mood hoover. ‘Give them work, they moan. No work to do, they moan. They moan about an issue and you fix it, they moan. Show them data to show how they’re wrong on an issue they’re moaning about, they dismiss it and continue to moan. ‘It’s insufferable.’

-StGuthlac2025

2.

‘I work alone, at home. ‘I am the most annoying person I work with. ‘My most annoying trait is replying to Reddit threads when I have nothing of substance to contribute.’

-MasaiRes

3.

‘Used to work with a guy that ate his lunch at his desk and used to eat with his mouth open and smack his lips. ‘He got death stares until one of the account managers (the most placid and outgoing person in the office), stood up in a rage and told him to shut the fuck up and get out the office.’

-shiko098

4.

‘Wears his running medals in the office and keeps them on all day. Nobody cares, Callum. We get you’re addicted to running and do stupid races or challenges every weekend and we don’t care!’

-Clutch-12

5.

‘Doesn’t listen. ‘For context, I can spend 20 mins explaining something, and asking are you sure you understand, do you need to go through it again etc, and they confirm no.. only to then ask the EXACT same thing 2 days later’

-Adzx93

6.

‘I used to work with a woman who had to one up every. Single. Story. My other colleague once joked that if you had been to Tenerife, she’d say she’d been to elevenerife 😂 ‘One of my friends was telling us in the break room about a birthday cake she had baked for her daughter. Aforementioned colleague started saying how great she is at baking. Friend described the cake – colleague described a better one and so on 🫠’

-patch99329

7.

‘My boss wants everyone to be interested in what he’s saying but has no interest at all in what I’m saying.’

-cheesewindow

8.

‘He constantly sings quietly under his breath, and then pretends he doesn’t know he’s doing it. ‘I avoid sitting anywhere near him as complaining about it doesn’t seem to achieve anything.’

-h00dman

9.