Donald Trump just called CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins a ‘third rate sleazebag’ and it said so much more about him than it did her – 17 A++ comebacks

US donald trump Kaitlan Collins

No reporter gets under Donald Trump’s skin quite like CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins.

So much so that the president has banned CNN from the White House, along with a bunch of other news outlets, and appeared totally knocked sideways when Collins showed up at the UN, almost as if he thought he could issue some kind of all-encompassing blanket ban.

He was so knocked sideways, in fact, that he took to Truth Social or whatever the hell it’s called to brand Collins a ‘third rate sleazebag’ reporter and it’s quite the read.

And it said so much more about him than it did Kaitlan Collins. And these people surely said it best.

1.

He’s crashing out again pic.twitter.com/ztPAto9ABJ — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) September 23, 2026

2.

THE MOST POWERFUL MAN ON EARTH HAS BEEN BROKEN BY KAITLAN COLLINS. pic.twitter.com/KL92YOHHOt — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) September 23, 2026

3.

Kaitlan Derangement Syndrome is no joke. If you or your president is suffering from KDS, call the crisis hotline at 1-800-BROKEN-SNOWFLAKE pic.twitter.com/PFmR9OynGO — 🌊Zero Dark Twenty-Nine 🌊🖋️ (@herotimeszero) September 23, 2026

4.

Kaitlin Collins is my hero. She makes this fat fucking corrupt lying coward scared just with her words. He is such a teeny tiny little nothing and she makes him squirm. Kaitlin is the BEST! pic.twitter.com/R7CA1qL57A — Disappointed Donna (@dddonnnaaa) September 23, 2026

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6.

It’s always a good day when Trump admits how weak he is, whether it’s saying he can’t overcome Biden’s actions, can’t influence Congress, can’t end wars, or can’t stand up to a reporter. Weak, weak, weak is all he has. — COtoMD (@co3blue) September 23, 2026

7.

The actual rantings of a raving lunatic. https://t.co/BB9NQ77kgD — James R Us (@Jamesrus42) September 23, 2026

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