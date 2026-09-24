US donald trump Kaitlan Collins

Donald Trump just called CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins a ‘third rate sleazebag’ and it said so much more about him than it did her – 17 A++ comebacks

John Plunkett. Updated September 24th, 2026

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No reporter gets under Donald Trump’s skin quite like CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins.

So much so that the president has banned CNN from the White House, along with a bunch of other news outlets, and appeared totally knocked sideways when Collins showed up at the UN, almost as if he thought he could issue some kind of all-encompassing blanket ban.

He was so knocked sideways, in fact, that he took to Truth Social or whatever the hell it’s called to brand Collins a ‘third rate sleazebag’ reporter and it’s quite the read.

And it said so much more about him than it did Kaitlan Collins. And these people surely said it best.

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