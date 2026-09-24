Donald Trump tried to get one over on Xi Jinping with the help of a B-1 bomber and it backfired so badly it was hilarious

US donald trump president xi

Donald Trump rolled out the red carpet in no uncertain style to welcome Xi Jinping on a 3-day visit to the US.

The Chinese president arrived at Joint Base Andrews were Trump did his usual simpering thing and ordered a flyover by two B-1 supersonic bombers.

Except if he was trying to get one over on his counterpart it backfired in spectacular fashion, and nothing will illustrate the power (im)balance between the two men as this.

Trump winces in pain during the loud military flyover as Xi shows no reaction pic.twitter.com/iUMvnhYZn9 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 23, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

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We are the laughing stock of the entire world. And MAGA doesn’t even TRY to correct me on that anymore. https://t.co/cNHciyOP9i — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 24, 2026

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Funny if he didn’t make that face when an A.R. 15 shot him in the ear https://t.co/XaTfPzCXhu — Sandi Bachom 📹 (@sandibachom) September 24, 2026

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Trump wincing in pain from the pre prepared show of military bravado he asked for, (a show that is entirely hollow since the U.S. was just militarily defeated by a third rate power) while the Chinese leader barely even acknowledges it and looks bored, is perhaps the best… https://t.co/zef5NbaALb — Haylen (@haylen630) September 24, 2026

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Damn, President Xi didn’t even flinch at the flyover greeting, while trump made a face like a fragile little punk ass bitch. 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/9rK3kXNHoI — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) September 24, 2026

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Watch Xi in comparison. It’s not that loud, but Trump’s brain does not filter input correctly anymore due to his worsening frontotemporal dementia. The sound made his nervous system go into full overload—which registers as pain. Note the glove. It is not cold.

Sad. https://t.co/dy8ELC6ezk — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) September 23, 2026

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Trump is the weakest, most embarrassing manchild to ever occupy the White House.

I’ll never get over America voting for this a 2nd time. — Tara Setmayer 🌻 🇺🇸 (@TaraSetmayer) September 23, 2026

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Now you see why Trump got 5 deferments from Vietnam. Even just the SOUND of a plane flyover is too much for the fat baby in makeup and a diaper. Look at the President of China. No reaction. https://t.co/zvtWxtS471 — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) September 23, 2026

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