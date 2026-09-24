US donald trump president xi

Donald Trump tried to get one over on Xi Jinping with the help of a B-1 bomber and it backfired so badly it was hilarious

John Plunkett. Updated September 24th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Donald Trump rolled out the red carpet in no uncertain style to welcome Xi Jinping on a 3-day visit to the US.

The Chinese president arrived at Joint Base Andrews were Trump did his usual simpering thing and ordered a flyover by two B-1 supersonic bombers.

Except if he was trying to get one over on his counterpart it backfired in spectacular fashion, and nothing will illustrate the power (im)balance between the two men as this.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages:1 2