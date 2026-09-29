Politics Angela Rayner nigel farage

Angela Rayner’s A++ takedown of Nigel Farage was already good but the fury it prompted among these GB News-ers made it even funnier

John Plunkett. Updated September 29th, 2026

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To the Labour Party conference – no, stick with us – where Angela Rayner was doing her bit to gee up the troops ahead of Andy Burnham’s big speech this afternoon.

And what better way to put a spring in delegates’ step than by taking aim at the man who deserves it most, Nigel Farage.

Boom.

And while that was already good, the fury it prompted among GB News fans was even better.

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Source @hewitson10