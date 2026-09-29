Politics Angela Rayner nigel farage
Angela Rayner’s A++ takedown of Nigel Farage was already good but the fury it prompted among these GB News-ers made it even funnier
To the Labour Party conference – no, stick with us – where Angela Rayner was doing her bit to gee up the troops ahead of Andy Burnham’s big speech this afternoon.
And what better way to put a spring in delegates’ step than by taking aim at the man who deserves it most, Nigel Farage.
Angela Rayner scolding Reform🔥🔥
🗣️if Nigel Farage would sing happy birthday for £70 imagine what he’d do for £70,000,000
🗣️does anyone think his crypto billionaire sugar daddies are giving him millions because he’s standing up for the working people of Britain pic.twitter.com/RIUCGQ8wWe
— kerry ✊💙Dont let Farage kill our NHS (@hewitson10) September 29, 2026
Boom.
And while that was already good, the fury it prompted among GB News fans was even better.
1.
Ginger Growler THE TAX AVADER https://t.co/dY2vbZNhWB
— Essex Patriot (@Essex_Patriot) September 29, 2026
2.
There’s nothing, or no one Ange wouldn’t do for a can of Stella and a packet of fags.
— Morgan (@MorganOnXSays) September 29, 2026
3.
Yeah well she’s take the £70 and not declare it then blame someone else
— CrayCray (@EndTheShitShow) September 29, 2026
4.
U paid ehat you owe us yet? https://t.co/AYkpY8oT4g
— We dont care! (@Wedontcare6ile) September 29, 2026
5.
You’ve got to have some neck to stand on an alter and preach like that with her record.
— Richard Turpin (@TheHighwayman__) September 29, 2026
6.
F7ck off you lying dishonest over paid hag…
— Àșik (@ik7363627577492) September 29, 2026
7.
This woman should immediately spend life in prison when the right takes the country back
Absolute traitor https://t.co/4qqQQxHme7
— kelvin fletcher 🏴 (@fletcher_k95373) September 29, 2026
Source @hewitson10