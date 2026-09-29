Angela Rayner’s A++ takedown of Nigel Farage was already good but the fury it prompted among these GB News-ers made it even funnier

Politics Angela Rayner nigel farage

To the Labour Party conference – no, stick with us – where Angela Rayner was doing her bit to gee up the troops ahead of Andy Burnham’s big speech this afternoon.

And what better way to put a spring in delegates’ step than by taking aim at the man who deserves it most, Nigel Farage.

Angela Rayner scolding Reform🔥🔥 🗣️if Nigel Farage would sing happy birthday for £70 imagine what he’d do for £70,000,000 🗣️does anyone think his crypto billionaire sugar daddies are giving him millions because he’s standing up for the working people of Britain pic.twitter.com/RIUCGQ8wWe — kerry ✊💙Dont let Farage kill our NHS (@hewitson10) September 29, 2026

Boom.

And while that was already good, the fury it prompted among GB News fans was even better.

1.

Ginger Growler THE TAX AVADER https://t.co/dY2vbZNhWB — Essex Patriot (@Essex_Patriot) September 29, 2026

2.

There’s nothing, or no one Ange wouldn’t do for a can of Stella and a packet of fags. — Morgan (@MorganOnXSays) September 29, 2026

3.

Yeah well she’s take the £70 and not declare it then blame someone else — CrayCray (@EndTheShitShow) September 29, 2026

4.

U paid ehat you owe us yet? https://t.co/AYkpY8oT4g — We dont care! (@Wedontcare6ile) September 29, 2026

5.

You’ve got to have some neck to stand on an alter and preach like that with her record. — Richard Turpin (@TheHighwayman__) September 29, 2026

6.

F7ck off you lying dishonest over paid hag… — Àșik (@ik7363627577492) September 29, 2026

7.

This woman should immediately spend life in prison when the right takes the country back Absolute traitor https://t.co/4qqQQxHme7 — kelvin fletcher 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@fletcher_k95373) September 29, 2026

Source @hewitson10