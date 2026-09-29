People have been sharing the pieces of modern etiquette they refuse to participate in – 19 social rules people have turned their backs on

Round Ups r/AskReddit

When it comes to being a person, there are certain unspoken rules that are designed to make the human experience a little easier. A lot of them make sense, but then again, a lot of them don’t.

TwoTapMcLap was curious to hear about the expectations that people are sick of living up to, so they posed the following question to the good folk over at r/AskReddit:

‘What is a piece of modern ‘unspoken social etiquette’ that you actively refuse to participate in, and why?’

Here are the top answers from people who aren’t being rude, they’re just being honest…

1.

‘If you offer to pay for something, I’m going to politely decline exactly one time. If you insist on paying again, then I’m gonna let you. I don’t have the energy to go back and forth, and I love not spending money.’

-NeverEverLogsOff

2.

‘Passive aggressive attempts at getting me to do things for you. Please just be direct and ask for what you need. This is also super cultural. Half my family is direct and the other half is passive aggressive and I’ll take the direct and ignore passive requests.’

-Samstarmoon

3.

‘Not wearing the same dress/outfit to two different events, especially events with the same group of guests, and for some reason especially weddings. ‘Fuck that rule. I have one dress that I have worn to many weddings – most people don’t care and anyone that is offended by this is someone I don’t care to know.’

-everydayisaTIL

4.

‘I often don’t respond immediately to missed calls or text messages. People think you’re either ignoring them or something happened to you if you don’t respond right away. I miss cell phone culture from the late 90s/early 2000s where this wasn’t the expectation.’

-Mundane-Camera-538

5.

‘Ever have the co-worker/friend/person that will sigh or make some signal that they want you to ask them a question? ‘I won’t. I just pretend I didn’t hear anything.’

-ImStillExcited

6.

‘Do not STOP when you have the right of way to let someone out, or let someone take a left turn. Drive predictably. Don’t be “nice”, be safe.’

-Fast_Association_764

7.

‘If there’s one bit of food left on a shared plate and no one else says they want it, idgaf I’m eating it. Can’t stand it when everyone is being so polite they’ll just let the waiter take it away rather than SOMEONE eating it’

-redpandabear89

8.

‘Replying to texts immediately. Sometimes I see the message and just don’t have the energy to start a conversation right then. I hate the idea that being reachable all the time means I’m obligated to be available all the time.’

-zoe_wilde

9.

‘Workplace thing: whatever internal chat tool you use – Teams, Slack, etc – people will text “Hi” and wait for a response before they ask the question that they’re really messaging about. ‘I do not respond if the only message is a greeting. I don’t care if it’s marked read. ‘I also don’t do it myself. I may preface a question with a greeting, but it will be on the same line: “Hi – how do I …?”‘

-kilkenny99

10.