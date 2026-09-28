Politics immigration marjorie taylor greene midterms

Marjorie Taylor Greene is exposing the Republican playbook heading into the midterms and the furious Maga replies only made it more satisfying

Saul Hutson. Updated September 28th, 2026

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Marjorie Taylor Greene made a name for herself by kicking and screaming her way into the White House.

Her official time in American politics ran from 2021 to 2026, when she served as a Georgia congresswoman. During that time, she harassed Democrats, spewed insane conspiracy theories, and, above everything else, defended Donald Trump.

So take this all with a grain of salt.

Still, it’s quite jarring to see MTG calling out Magas. This quote tweet shows a video shared by a Maga of a caravan heading to the US border. MTG’s cynical response outlines why this video is appearing right now.

The Magas in the replies did not take kindly to MTG’s about face.

But it wasn’t all hate. Just as many folks found MTG’s post as jarring as it was accurate.

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Source: Twitter @mtgreenee