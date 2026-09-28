Marjorie Taylor Greene is exposing the Republican playbook heading into the midterms and the furious Maga replies only made it more satisfying

Politics immigration marjorie taylor greene midterms

Marjorie Taylor Greene made a name for herself by kicking and screaming her way into the White House.

Her official time in American politics ran from 2021 to 2026, when she served as a Georgia congresswoman. During that time, she harassed Democrats, spewed insane conspiracy theories, and, above everything else, defended Donald Trump.

So take this all with a grain of salt.

Still, it’s quite jarring to see MTG calling out Magas. This quote tweet shows a video shared by a Maga of a caravan heading to the US border. MTG’s cynical response outlines why this video is appearing right now.

We have not seen a caravan headed to the U.S. southern border in several years, why now?

Oh yeah, there is an election coming and the GOP needs to scare you into voting because nothing else is working. https://t.co/6AHNluG9ps — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 27, 2026

The Magas in the replies did not take kindly to MTG’s about face.

You’re insinuating that the GOP is responsible for this caravan?! These invaders are coming because they believe a Democrat win in the midterms will automatically open the borders for them! WHAT A DESPICABLE CUNT YOU ARE!! FUCK YOU, YOU QUITTER/ LOSER!! — ✨💫🇺🇸MAGAPatriot56🇺🇸💫✨ (@MAGAPatriot56) September 27, 2026

That's rich coming from an unhinged anti-America butthurt lefticle. — DKelly 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@1Nicdar) September 27, 2026

Here it is. The most retarded post of the day. — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) September 27, 2026

Please stop embarrassing yourself Marjorie. You represented a state that has over 469,000 illegals and you never did anything to put it into it. You actually hire illegals with your company. This caravan has nothing to do with President Trump and our border. They won't pass it.… — Kate (@kate_p45) September 27, 2026

You’re not only a quitter, but you’re a dumb fuck. — 🔥🇺🇸 KC 🇺🇸🔥 (@KCPayTreeIt) September 27, 2026

But it wasn’t all hate. Just as many folks found MTG’s post as jarring as it was accurate.

A once-loyal MAGA politician who used to fearmonger about immigrant caravans and invasions is now admitting the Republican playbook is to do this every election because they can't get elected on policy or performance. — Jared Ryan Sears (@JaredRyanSears) September 27, 2026

It's soooo weird seeing Marjorie Taylor Greene posting the truth https://t.co/kfYW3YDBvk — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) September 27, 2026

Sheesh even MTG is now calling out the obvious racist electoral play by the GOP!! https://t.co/uIe656ATbV — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 27, 2026

Exactly! Glad you have come around to the reality of the GOP gaslighting and performative, pathological propaganda. But here's the big Q: will you support Democrats to rid our country of the rot you helped put into power? — Lesley Abravanel 🪩 (@lesleyabravanel) September 27, 2026

It's amazing how republicans suddenly speak the truth when they aren't trying to get elected. https://t.co/G3auwum70J — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) September 27, 2026

When Marjorie Taylor Greene is the one questioning the GOP scare campaign, that is quite a plot twist. https://t.co/vjcA7qxwFd — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 27, 2026

MTG outing the obvious, the caravan crisis was always a GOP/Fox media stunt to scare up votes. Human migrant caravans happen during times of crisis. Doesn’t mean they get let across the border. Glad she is saying it now; wish she had the courage to do it when she actually held… https://t.co/ZUjEgOYXRr — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) September 27, 2026

MTG is the reverse Fetterman https://t.co/ZhKZCb2a03 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 27, 2026

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Donald Trump called on Volodymyr Zelenskyy to make a deal with Putin and of all the A++ replies this one beat all-comers

Source: Twitter @mtgreenee