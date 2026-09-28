US takedowns

The epic takedown of this American who went fishing for racists in Manchester had Brits everywhere cheering

Poke Staff. Updated September 28th, 2026

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Everyone’s talking about Manchester City right now for reasons which need not bother us here.

But it did take us back to this video of an American interviewing people in and around Manchester (specifically, the Manchester City football stadium by the looks of it).

There’s not a whole lot of context to be had, beyond the questions that appear to be fishing for racists, questions that very much didn’t get the answers that the interviewer presumably expected.

There’s always the possibility they were looking for the exact opposite, but their Twitter bio – ‘Seeker of Truth – Modern Patriot – Trailblazer – Journalist – Save Europe Tour’ – suggests not.

Whatever the truth, it’s surely fair to say it had Brits (and not just Brits) everywhere cheering.

And these people surely said it best.

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