Toby Young used a column in the Daily Mail to talk about being ‘cancelled’ and the internet replied as one

Weird World toby young

Free speech gimp Toby Young has been having a go at Andy Burnham in the Daily Mail.

Nothing to see here, you might reasonably assume.

Except for this particular column the Youngmeister used it to talk about being ‘cancelled’ and why the toll it took on him make it fearful of Burnham’s proposed National Centre of Information to weed out deep out deep fakes and hostile disinformation from foreign powers.

Or, as its critics like Young prefer to call it, the Ministry of Truth.

Being cancelled took a heavy toll on my mental health. That's why I'm so fearful of Burnham's new Ministry of Truth: TOBY YOUNG https://t.co/FrbdZwfUiU — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) September 27, 2026

And while it would obviously be an exaggeration to suggest the entirety of the internet responded as one, quite a lot of it did.

1.

Unelected peerage in house of lords. Piece in national newspaper. 'Cancelled'. Holy shit, you must think your readers are absolute fucking morons to believe this shit. — The Hobby Sasquatch (@RoccoLostInHull) September 27, 2026

2.

Can we all agree that someone with a piece in a national newspaper discussing how they were "cancelled" hasn't been "cancelled" — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 27, 2026

3.

You're writing for a national newspaper That doesn't speak of cancelling 🤦🏼‍♂️ But for calling Laurence Fox a force to be reckoned with… You should quit being a political journalist 😂 — Liam Keogh (@lknffc) September 27, 2026

4.

Toby Young has never been cancelled, you big girl's blouse! https://t.co/NZWMc9FCmQ — CrémantCommunarde #GreenTransitionNow💚 (@0Calamity) September 27, 2026

5.

Lord Young whines about being cancelled in the Mail 🥴 — Muttley (@sniggeringdog) September 27, 2026

6.

Toby Young claiming to be cancelled when he's literally has an unelected peerage in the house of lords and is regularly in the press. https://t.co/XXRMwH8GlL — Gemma (@windupgemma) September 27, 2026

7.

Young cancelled himself through his idiocy. — Tony Hardwick 🇪🇺 🇬🇧 🏏 🦌🀄︎ 🏳️‍🌈 (@fusr2018) September 27, 2026

8.

Toby Young is Schroedinger's Victim: simultaneously cancelled and platformed in a national newspaper. https://t.co/iRZN3hsOAT — Lucie Fur (@Lucie_Fur99) September 27, 2026

9.

Cancelled into the Lords? Fuck off, Toby, you cunt. — David Talbot Glendon (@quiensabeband) September 27, 2026

And finally.

Could have just got a different job you entitled cunt. Signing up with an agency and getting some warehouse shifts good enough for the rest of us but not Little Lord Fuckleroy — Ted Splitter 🇵🇸 (@ted_splitter) September 28, 2026

To conclude …

And of course if you want to read all about Young’s travails in full (only kidding).

READ MORE

Martin Lewis asked a noisy train passenger to turn down their phone and their eye-popping answer had the entire internet tearing its hair out

Source Daily Mail