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Toby Young used a column in the Daily Mail to talk about being ‘cancelled’ and the internet replied as one

Poke Reporter. Updated September 28th, 2026

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Free speech gimp Toby Young has been having a go at Andy Burnham in the Daily Mail.

Nothing to see here, you might reasonably assume.

Except for this particular column the Youngmeister used it to talk about being ‘cancelled’ and why the toll it took on him make it fearful of Burnham’s proposed National Centre of Information to weed out deep out deep fakes and hostile disinformation from foreign powers.

Or, as its critics like Young prefer to call it, the Ministry of Truth.

And while it would obviously be an exaggeration to suggest the entirety of the internet responded as one, quite a lot of it did.

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And finally.

To conclude …

And of course if you want to read all about Young’s travails in full (only kidding).

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Source Daily Mail