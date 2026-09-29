US Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt’s ‘devastating burn’ for the Democrats was a textbook schoolboy error for the ages

John Plunkett. Updated September 29th, 2026

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Karoline Leavitt isn’t White House press secretary anymore but it doesn’t mean she’s stopped spouting nonsense on behalf of Donald Trump.

She just doesn’t do it while stood behind a lectern in the White House.

And it doesn’t come any more nonsensical than this, a devastating burn for the Democrats – Dumocrats surely? – which blew up in her face in supremely satisfying fashion.

And basically the entire internet queued up to correct her.

Just in case any Magas out there still needed help.

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Source @Acyn