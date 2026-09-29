Karoline Leavitt’s ‘devastating burn’ for the Democrats was a textbook schoolboy error for the ages

US Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt isn’t White House press secretary anymore but it doesn’t mean she’s stopped spouting nonsense on behalf of Donald Trump.

She just doesn’t do it while stood behind a lectern in the White House.

And it doesn’t come any more nonsensical than this, a devastating burn for the Democrats – Dumocrats surely? – which blew up in her face in supremely satisfying fashion.

Leavitt: Democrats are always incredibly disingenuous. They do 360s on every single policy position they have. pic.twitter.com/N4uT5ZaVe0 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 29, 2026

And basically the entire internet queued up to correct her.

Former math teacher here. Oh my god. https://t.co/9cUCV7kNhX — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) September 29, 2026

So they always have the same position than?!?!? You meant 180°, airhead — @Nostradonny (@Nostradonny) September 29, 2026

A 360 brings you back to the same position. This woman is a damn idiot. https://t.co/YSxj67Yi5T — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 29, 2026

lol lmao even https://t.co/r74xRGMiMN — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 29, 2026

If you turn 360 degrees around which way are you facing compared to your original position? — Joe Kerr (@JoesephKerrr) September 29, 2026

Just in case any Magas out there still needed help.

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Marjorie Taylor Greene is exposing the Republican playbook heading into the midterms and the furious Maga replies only made it more satisfying

Source @Acyn