Weird World Australia funny

This guy’s mad dog impression in a 2010 viral interview is still one of the funniest things to come out of Australia

Poke Staff. Updated September 29th, 2026

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Back in 2010, Australian Ray Graham went viral after his explanation of the problem of vicious dogs in his neighbourhood involved a very convincing impression of the animals.

He became known as Barking Dog Man and, as the Batshit Moments in Aussie Media account explained in 2023, the clip might well be the most iconic TV interview of all time.

Graham’s impromptu performance was wonderfully nostalgic to some and a completely new crazy clip for others.

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Top marks for this nod to televangelists.

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This ‘most Australian interview ever’ is a wild ride from start to finish

Source @Batshit_Media Image Screengrab