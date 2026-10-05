Life comebacks Influencers restaurants
This influencer complained she wasn’t allowed to film in a restaurant and the owner’s A++ response was simply magnificent
We’ve featured a fair few influencer types being given the exactly the what for they deserved, and they don’t come much better than this.
It’s an influencer who complained that she wasn’t allowed to film in a restaurant and despite enjoying the food she naturally made it all about her in the review.
And we mention it because the owner took the time to respond and it was succinct as it was absolutely brilliant.
The to and fro went viral after it was shared by @s8n on Twitter and these people said it best.
H/T @s8n