This influencer complained she wasn’t allowed to film in a restaurant and the owner’s A++ response was simply magnificent

Life comebacks Influencers restaurants

We’ve featured a fair few influencer types being given the exactly the what for they deserved, and they don’t come much better than this.

It’s an influencer who complained that she wasn’t allowed to film in a restaurant and despite enjoying the food she naturally made it all about her in the review.

And we mention it because the owner took the time to respond and it was succinct as it was absolutely brilliant.

The to and fro went viral after it was shared by @s8n on Twitter and these people said it best.

1. " Influencers " are one of the worst things to come out of the internet. Absolute fucking assholes. — LST1970 part 2 (@LST197025798) October 3, 2026

2. Pro tip: if someone is filming you in public and refuses to stop whip out your phone, crank the volume to max and start playing Disney songs. If the video ever does go up The House of Mouse lawyers will bring it down and demonitize it at a terrifying speed. — Dude (@SactoDude84) October 3, 2026

3. W

I don't know where this restaurant is, but I will go there tomorrow and buy one of everything on the menu — Kalani's Burner (@Kalanisburner) October 3, 2026

4. //I hate the arrogance and entitlement of so-called influencers. — 𝐑𝐀𝐙𝐄 (@RazeCross) October 3, 2026

5. Places should charge influencers more, not less. Force them to have full filming permits or sue then to hell. And any agreement with them should charge them a percentage of their earnings. Stop feeding the parasites — Antonio Duran (@itoduran) October 3, 2026

6. All restaurants should have no influencers signs tbh. These people are incredibly obnoxious and film others without their consent. — Kat (@Kittkatt960) October 3, 2026

H/T @s8n