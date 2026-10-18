‘What is the highest paying job that requires the least amount of skill?’ – 22 jobs that get you rich with hardly any effort

Life

Most of us probably want to be a bit better off but also work a lot less, don’t we? But unfortunately the world doesn’t work like that.

Or does it? Are there any career paths out there that require low input and yet still reap high financial rewards?

According to the answers to this question from user Riccavd0 on the AskReddit page, yes, that unicorn does exist…

What is the highest-paying job that requires the least amount of skill or effort?

How about trying one of these allegedly easy wins?

1. Real estate agent. How is this not top. They are professional door openers, yet they get thousands of dollars for showing a house other people built and updated, and AI listed. They don’t even write the mortgage contract. The bank does that.’

–WorthPlease

2. ‘My wife’s friend works at a nuclear power plant and works 10 days a month. For her five day shift she’s on 12 hour shifts and ever hour or two she walks the plant for fire inspections. Takes about 10 minutes, then she goes back to watching TV. She makes $130k and has no engineering degree or anything, just no one wants the hours.’

–demeco31

3. ‘I’ve always have wanted to own a parking lot in some downtown area and charge people $$$$. You don’t even need to have someone working on duty.’

–lceCreamCastles

4. ‘Member of Congress, apparently. The pay isn’t particularly high, but from the amount of time they spend on recess, neither is the effort.’

–DocLego

5. ‘I made $27 an hour to stay awake basically. Parking lot security where my presence was enough.’

–stickmannfires

6. ‘One of my teachers in high school paid his way through university working as parking security. He said he got a great hourly rate and all he had to do was sit in a booth all day. Plus he could study while working.’

–porno_the_clown

7. ‘The classic answer is a seat on a corporate board at a legacy company. A handful of meetings a year, six figures in fees, and the main qualification is already being wealthy and well-connected. It is less a job than a reward for having arrived. The real work is done by everyone below.’

–Happy-Direction-9318

8. ‘Haul truck drivers at remote mines. Some of the guys gross 250-300k per year. Its tough on the body doing shiftwork and driving 12hrs per day, but skill wise its easy.’

–Human5003

9. ‘CEO. You can run the company to the ground like you have no clue what you’re doing. Golden parachute and bonuses are still guaranteed.’

–shompthedev

10. ‘Firewatch in industrial settings. No, it’s not a six-figure per year job. But it pays better than many other unskilled/low-skill jobs. You literally just sit and monitor an area and make sure that nothing is smoking or burning. If it is and you can manage it yourself, you spray some water on it and keep watching. If for some reason you can’t, you call for help. The hardest part of the job is the boredom. It’s usually a 12-hour shift, and you can’t play on your phone or read a book or really anything else. But it’s above-average pay for just having functional eyes and the ability to operate a fire extinguisher or water hose on very rare occasions.’

–OnlySwordfish5571

11. ‘The guy that says “let’s get ready to rumble” at fights. Literally says the fighters names a few times and gets paid fuckton millions.’

–batexige