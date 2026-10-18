‘What is the highest paying job that requires the least amount of skill?’ – 22 jobs that get you rich with hardly any effort
Most of us probably want to be a bit better off but also work a lot less, don’t we? But unfortunately the world doesn’t work like that.
Or does it? Are there any career paths out there that require low input and yet still reap high financial rewards?
According to the answers to this question from user Riccavd0 on the AskReddit page, yes, that unicorn does exist…
What is the highest-paying job that requires the least amount of skill or effort?
How about trying one of these allegedly easy wins?