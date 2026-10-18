What’s a completely normal thing that feels illegal when you do it for the first time? – 17 regular activities that make the paranoia kick in

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Some things, like stealing or murder, are so obviously against the law that you don’t need a reminder. Then there are those odd little moments which feel like the total opposite.

The cops won’t pounce on you for doing these things, but they still feel like you’re committing a crime. To find out which activities leave people feeling this way, u/powergirlsq1 put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s a completely normal thing that feels illegal when you do it for the first time?’

Ignoring these top answers isn’t a crime, but it is bad karma…

1.

‘Walking into a shop and not buying anything and walking out.’

-ALLGROWWITHLOVE

2.

‘Throwing away food I don’t like feels absolutely illegal to me.’

-MilkSuitable6714

3.

‘Taking home your first child from the hospital… I dunno I expected there’d be more forms or checkpoints or something, but nah they just check the name tags they’ve given mum, dad and kid and you’re on your way.’

-GhettoFreshness

4.

‘First time you drive alone after passing your test’

-MrsTheBo

5.

‘Saying no’

-roastedchickn_

6.

‘Calling in sick at work’

-Mission-League8650

7.

‘Going through TSA. Even when you have followed every single rule, your bags are immaculate and you don’t have any liquids over 3ml and definitely didn’t bring anything illegal. ‘Going through it you think to yourself “What if somehow unknowingly I have illegal drugs on me.” ‘Even though you did not pack anything illegal. Even if all the medication in your bag has a valid prescription. You still go through worrying you somehow have weed with you. Even if you don’t smoke it.’

-TextuallyAttractive

8.

‘When you buy bottled drinks water, you know how they come wrapped as cases of 8? So if you just need one bottle, you try to find a different bottle of water that’s sold as singles? ‘In Germany, they rip the cases if they want just one bottle of that kind. In the store. Same with beer or soda bottles. That was really weird the first time I did it. I needed support from my friends to muster up the courage.’

-SpeedyEggbertslove

9.