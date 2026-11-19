What’s the best thing you’ve done to improve your mental health? – 17 tips guaranteed to lift your mood
Awareness around mental health has improved in recent years, which is of course excellent news.
And with this awareness comes insight into how you can keep your wellbeing in check. Redditor u/WishboneFit4283 decided to find out more by putting the following question to r/AskReddit:
‘What is the best thing you’ve ever done for your mental health?’
These little hacks are just the ticket if you need to lift your spirits…