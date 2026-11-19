Round Ups r/AskReddit

Awareness around mental health has improved in recent years, which is of course excellent news.

And with this awareness comes insight into how you can keep your wellbeing in check. Redditor u/WishboneFit4283 decided to find out more by putting the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What is the best thing you’ve ever done for your mental health?’

These little hacks are just the ticket if you need to lift your spirits…

1. ‘Started saying no without explaining myself for 20 minutes. I don’t need a whole PowerPoint presentation just to tell someone I don’t wanna go out’

-Quirky-Scientist4687

2. ‘Honestly, caring less about what other people think of me. I spent so much time worrying about how I came across or whether people liked me. Life became a lot more peaceful when I stopped trying to be everyone’s cup of tea.’

-Hot-Turnover5661

3. ‘Adopted my cat. She’s so sweet. Always there for me and always makes me feel better. I care a lot about her and try to treat her well in return. Makes me feel like i’m worthwhile to someone even if it’s a cat.’

-Kildigs

4. ‘The less I try to be normal, the happier I am.’

-ickywickywackywoo

5. ‘Dropped “friends” who can’t be honest and are general assholes.’

-Late_Shift4196

6. ‘Deleted most social media’

-Mean026

7. ‘Stopped blaming everything else and took responsibility. Am I stressed? It’s because I over committed and was unorganised. Am I tired? It’s because I went to bed too late. Am I worn out? It’a because I ate like crap last week. ‘I have the power to make changes I just have to do it’

-LeeLooPoopy

8. ‘Walked. ‘Walked away from things not meant for me. ‘Walked through doors that opened up for me—even afraid. ‘Walked in the woods until I found sanity.’

-throwaway_202010