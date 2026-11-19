Life comebacks reddit

There’s no end of joy to be had from the corner of Reddit called ‘Don’t you know who I am?’ which, as the name suggests, is stacked full of instances when people had no idea of the identity there were talking to.

Not just talking to, in fact, but invariably being outrageously rude in the most condescending manner possible, only for these ‘know-alls’ to find out that in fact they know nothing at all. Nothing, we tell you!

And they don’t get much better than this little lot.